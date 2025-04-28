This Is (Probably) Your First Look At The Mercedes-AMG EV Saloon

AMG’s first standalone EV looks set for a reveal in June
Mercedes-AMG EV teaser
Mercedes-AMG EV teaser

It seems like Mercedes-AMG has spent an age teasing its first standalone electric car. First previewed back in 2022 by the Vision AMG concept, we’ve had lots of talk about the car from AMG higher-ups, and even pictures of a prototype doing the customary cold-weather testing frozen lake skids, but it now looks like we’re on the final stretch ahead of a full reveal.

AMG has earmarked a June reveal for ‘something big’, accompanied by the shadowy silhouette of a rakish, low-rooflined car that seems to carry over plenty of design cues of both the Vision AMG concept and the heavily disguised prototype. Cranking down the picture’s contrast reveals a couple more details, including a sharky pointed nose similar to that of the 2022 concept.

Mercedes-AMG EV teaser - low contrast
Mercedes-AMG EV teaser - low contrast

Unless Merc’s planning on throwing us all a massive curveball, we can be pretty certain this is the finished version of the four-door EV, set to take on the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Audi RS E-Tron GT and BMW’s own incoming bespoke M-badged performance EV.

Actual technical details on the car are still being kept close to Affalterbach’s chest, but we know the car will be the first to sit on the AMG.EA platform, a bespoke set of electric underpinnings reserved just for Merc’s performance brand. It’s set to feature comparatively lightweight, power-dense axial flux motors and a brand new high-performance battery.

Mercedes-AMG EV prototype
Mercedes-AMG EV prototype

Hot on the heels of the saloon, which Mercedes insists on calling a ‘four-door coupe’, will be an SUV on the same platform, also unrelated to any of Mercedes’ existing range. As for the saloon, we’d expect the usual teaser campaign to ramp up between now and June, as is standard industry practice these days, so keep an eye out for more glimpses of it over the next couple of months.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

