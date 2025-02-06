Electric BMW M Car: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been known for a few years that the BMW M performance division is working on an electric car, a piece of news that’s likely got plenty of people reaching for their copy of Forming An Angry Mob For Dummies. One of the thornier issues around performance EVs is that of noise, and now we have an idea of how BMW is planning to address this.

Set to be a four-door saloon in the M tradition, the car’s likely to debut in the next couple of years, and is likely to share underpinnings with BMW’s incoming range of more everyday ‘Neue Klasse’ EVs. Here’s everything we know so far about the controversial car.

BMW M EV powertrain

Remote video URL

BMW has been actively developing an electric M car since at least 2022 when we first saw pictures of a prototype based on the i4 electric saloon. Back then, it also confirmed it was working on a tricksy four-motor powertrain, with each wheel controlled independently by a central control unit that should allow for some impressive feats of handling. Indeed, a (weirdly now de-listed) video released by the manufacturer hinted that the car will be capable of doing big, smokey ‘tank-turn’ style standing doughnuts. Tyre-fitting shops are already said to be rubbing their hands together with glee.

As for power, there will be rather a lot of it. BMW’s engineering and R&D boss, Frank Weber, has suggested that the powertrain could be capable of producing a megawatt of power. That, in terms more familiar to car people, is 1341bhp. Yikes.

BMW M EV prototype - rear

That’ll probably be dialled back a bit for the production car, but the general consensus still seems to point to an output of around 1000bhp. That would put it right up there with the current crop of rapid EV saloons: the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT kicks out 1092bhp with all its spiciest settings engaged, and the (not available in Europe) Tesla Model S Plaid has 1020bhp. The Lucid Air Sapphire, though – also not yet on sale in Europe – produces a massive 1234bhp, and there’s also the small matter of China’s 1548bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.

What will the BMW M EV sound like?

Noise, or lack thereof, is one of the biggest gripes enthusiasts have with performance EVs, something that certain manufacturers have tried to get around to with varying degrees of success.

Now, we have a rough idea of how the M car will approach things. In the latest instalment of BMW’s ‘M Electrified’ video series documenting its development – as well as getting another look at that mysterious electric M2 development mule – we get to hear the sound made by the M EV under full throttle.

Remote video URL

There’s certainly more than a hint of internal combustion to the sound, and it’s not too dissimilar to one of the synthesised sounds made by our performance EV benchmark, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which also optionally works in simulated shifts.

It’s important to note two things, though: one, this is still a prototype, and the final sound could change; and two, it’s entirely possible that, like on the Hyundai, multiple different driving sounds will be offered up to choose between in the production car.

Will the BMW M EV be based on an existing BMW, or be a standalone model?

Seems like the former. BMW has shared some pics of an updated prototype, and it seems to be an amped-up version of the prototype for BMW’s much-anticipated 2026 Neue Klasse saloon that’s been spotted testing lately.

It seems, then, that for its first fully-fledged EV, M will go down the traditional route of modifying an existing BMW. Size-wise, it’s likely to be roughly equivalent to the M3.

When will the BMW M EV be unveiled?

BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept

Currently, most rumours point to a full reveal in 2026 or 2027, with the car expected to be on sale in 2027. That’ll follow the production version of the Neue Klasse saloon, which is set to be on sale in 2026.

Is BMW M going electric-only?

G80 BMW M3

You can put down the pitchforks, for now at least. It seems that, alongside the full EV, there’ll be a next-generation petrol M3, with a mild-hybrid straight-six powertrain (as opposed to the plug-in setup used in the controversial new M5). That’s according to BMW M’s head of development, Dirk Häcker, who confirmed this to media attending the new M5’s launch in October 2024.

That engine’s likely to be the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo S58 straight-six as the current M3, which BMW has already confirmed will comply with the more stringent incoming Euro7 emissions rules.

Beyond that, BMW’s plans are a little less clear, but fear not – it seems that the petrol M car has a decent bit of life in it yet.