Meet The 2025 Jeep Easter Safari Concepts

Ah, Easter. A time to celebrate new beginnings, eat vast quantities of chocolate and, if you’re a Jeep enthusiast in the US, throw your lifted Wrangler at the red-hued terrain of Moab, Utah.

Every year, Jeep holds its Easter Safari in the US’ off-roading capital, where fans of the brand get together for a long weekend of winching, diff-locking and driving around with no doors. To celebrate this, the company likes to bring a host of concepts showing off the aftermarket bits available through its Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) brand.

2025 is no different, with – count ’em – seven new builds showing up at Moab, this year all based on Jeep’s evergreen Wrangler and its Gladiator pickup cousin. Let’s have a quick round-up, shall we?

Jeep Bug Out 4xe concept

The Bug Out 4xe is a stretched two-door Wrangler based on the production plug-in hybrid version, and features lots of carbon fibre bits and a covered rear area. It’s apparently designed for big off-road adventures, with a particular focus on ‘ultralight camping’. Whatever that is.

Jeep Rewind concept

Next up is the Rewind, an extremely rad and far-out makeover for the two-door Wrangler complete with a vibrant late neon-drenched paint job and some ultra-jazzy seat covers, perfect for cruising along the beach and pretending you’re in a John Hughes movie.

See also The Best Sports Cars In 2025

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Blueprint concept

The Wrangler 4xe Blueprint is a fairly simple affair. Again based on the PHEV Wrangler, it’s effectively a rolling testbed for a whole bunch of JPP parts, which we suspect are the bits that have been highlighted in bright blue.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser concept

The Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser, meanwhile, is aimed squarely at #lifestyle types, and is designed for carrying all the necessary gear for a full day of #outdoor #activities. Jeep hasn’t detailed what these activities are, but we imagine there’ll be space for mountain bikes, snowboards, kite surfers, and whatever else people in adverts like to do.

Jeep High Top Honcho concept

Moving over to the Gladiator pickup, it serves as the base for the High Top Honcho concept. This is basically a pair of flares on wheels, a ’70s-inspired Gladiator with some meatier tyres and some extremely choice retro striping.

Jeep J6 Honcho concept

The Gladiator’s also been made into a single-cab pickup for the J6 Honcho concept, a tribute to Jeep’s J10 Honcho pickup from the late ’70s. This one gets some equally period-appropriate stripes, plus big roll-bar mounted spotlights, natch.

Jeep Convoy concept

Finally, there’s the Convoy. While once again based on the Gladiator, it gets a restyled front end and a canvas roof, both inspired by the old M715 military truck from the late ’60s.

While all of these are just concepts, Jeepists in the US should be able to recreate at least some of them in the not-too-distant future with some of the aftermarket parts they’re designed to show off. In the meantime, which one would you choose for a day of trying to ascend large chunks of desert?