Mazda Really Wants To Build The Rotary-Powered Iconic SP Concept

It feels like we’ve been here before. Quite often, in fact. Ever since the RX-8 was discontinued in 2012, there have been on-again, off-again rumours that a new Mazda sports car incorporating a rotary engine is in the works. They kicked into overdrive last year with the reveal of the stunning Iconic SP concept, and now Mazda has dropped its biggest hint, yet a production version might not be far off.

Speaking with Autocar, Mazda’s design boss Masahi Nakayama said: “This concept is not just one of those empty show cars. It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not-so-distant future.”

The Iconic SP previewed what could become a new production sports car

That sure sounds like something approaching confirmation that a production car could be on the way, and it’s not the first time this year that’s been hinted at. Back in April, when Mazda, along with Subaru and Toyota, announced a new generation of combustion engines, the company’s chief technical officer Ichiro Hirose told Top Gear that its new rotary engine “is also being considered for use in sports cars.”

Before we all start rushing off to our nearest Mazda dealer, let’s just temper expectations. Nothing is confirmed yet, and if the new rotary does find its way into a sports car, most rumours point to it being as a range extender for an electric drivetrain rather than driving the wheels directly.

The Iconic SP uses a rotary engine as a range extender

We also shouldn’t take Nakayama’s comments as gospel. Plenty of concept cars get designed with possible production in mind, only for the idea to be shelved at a later date. Still, we’re staying glass half-full with this one – is there a single enthusiast out there that wouldn’t be thrilled by a new rotary Mazda sports car, even if it’s not technically driving the wheels?

Moreover, the Iconic SP certainly isn’t too far-fetched for production. While its styling is said to preview the next MX-5, the Iconic SP itself is clearly a slightly larger, more serious prospect… y’know, just like the RX-7 used to be.

Mazda Iconic SP - interior

Mazda has already made noises about wanting to put the Iconic SP into production, and this latest development only serves to make those noises louder. Come on, Mazda: you want it, we want it – make it happen.