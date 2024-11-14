Marques Brownlee Slammed After Filming Himself Hitting 96mph In A 35 Zone

In a now-deleted clip in a video, the tech YouTuber – also known as MKBHD – appeared to hit nearly triple figures in a school zone in a Lamborghini Revuelto
Rule number one, if filming something involving cars on the public road, is to ensure you’re not doing anything illegal – especially if the act then ends up published on YouTube. That’s something that famed tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee is currently finding out after a clip appeared in one of his videos of him appearing to hit 96mph in a 35 zone.

On 12 November, Brownlee – who currently has 19.6 million subscribers – posted a video sponsored by camera equipment manufacturer DJI, in which he explains how he plans to use the company’s gear in his videos going forward.

Included in the video was a brief point-of-view clip taken from behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Revuelto as it accelerates hard. In that clip, which has since been edited out of the video but has been reposted by other channels, the driver hits an indicated 96mph, while signs visible on the road suggest that it’s not only a 35mph speed limit, but also a school zone.

In a pinned comment on the video, Brownlee clarifies that he edited out the clip in question, saying it “obviously added nothing to the video.” He posted a more in-depth apology on X, formerly Twitter, saying “I know everything on the internet lives forever,” and that “All I can do is apologise and promise never to do anything close to that stupid again.”

Despite the apology, Brownlee has suffered severe backlash in the wake of the incident, with many commenters suggesting that he’s attempting to sweep the incident under the rug.

It’s far from the first controversy involving YouTube personalities and supercars this year, with two separate crashed McLarens and an unauthorised stunt involving a helicopter, fireworks and a Lamborghini Huracan all generating headlines. Whether this latest incident has any knock-on effects on Brownlee’s content or massive popularity remains to be seen.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

