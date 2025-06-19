The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Has Steelies That Aren’t Steelies

Inspired by the Camel Trophy cars of days gone by, the Trophy Edition comes in two heritage-style shades and features lots of off-road gear
Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front
Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front

We’re very big fans of the new Land Rover Defender – five years on from its launch, it’s still one of the most complete cars on sale, blending proper off-road ability with plenty of on-road refinement.

If you want to lean into the former aspect of its dual personalities, though, there’s a new special edition just for you, the Defender 110 Trophy Edition. The ‘Trophy’ in question is probably the Camel Trophy, an off-road endurance event held between 1980 and 2000 that used a succession of Range Rovers, old Defenders and Discoveries.

Defender 110 Trophy Edition - rear
Defender 110 Trophy Edition - rear

Title sponsor Camel, of course, is a cigarette brand, and Land Rover can’t exactly be seen to be promoting it these days. The Defender 110 Smoking Is Bad Edition doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, though, so Trophy Edition it is.

It’s certainly the Camel Trophy cars that have inspired Deep Sandglow Yellow, one of the two excellent colours the Trophy Edition comes in. The other is Keswick Green, which apparently “celebrates rural exploration in Defender’s UK homeland.” Both can be augmented with a matt paint protection wrap to stop them getting scuffed up when you go off-road.

Defender 110 Trophy Edition - interior
Defender 110 Trophy Edition - interior

Those new gloss black wheels may look like steelies, but they’re actually alloys merely designed to look like them. At 20 inches, though, they’re refreshingly small by modern SUV standards, and come wrapped in standard all-terrain rubber.

You’ll also find plenty of Trophy badging and decals inside and out, while the distinctive exposed metal beam on the Defender’s dash is colour coded to the exterior paint.

Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front
Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front

Should you be really serious about getting muddy, you can spec an optional Trophy Edition Accessory Pack. This brings an expedition roof rack, a fold-out roof ladder on the left, an extra storage locker on the right, bigger mudflaps and a snorkel intake. It’s a £4995 fitted option, exclusive to the Trophy.

The Trophy Edition comes in either D350 guise, with a mildly-hybridised 3.0-litre turbodiesel straight-six making 345bhp, or as a plug-in hybrid, pairing a 2.0-litre turbo petrol four-pot with an electric motor for a peak of 398bhp. It’s on sale now, with pricing kicking off at £89,810, including the Accessory Pack.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Has Steelies That Aren’t Steelies
Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front
News
Honda Will Make New Parts For Old Cars, Starting With The Original NSX
News
Mitsubishi Wants To Come Back To The UK
Mitsubishi Colt
News
Here’s Some Of The Three-Seater Lanzante 95-59 Hypercar
Lanzante 95-59 teaser
News
The New Kia EV6 GT Gets A Lot More Power, Somehow Costs Less
Kia EV6 GT - front
News
The Kia EV9 GT Is The Brand’s Most Expensive Car Ever In Britain
Kia EV9 GT - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving