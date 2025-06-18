Out-Style All Your Friends With This Rare Fiat 130 Coupe

Let’s say you want a classic Italian grand tourer with space for four and styling by Pininfarina. We don’t blame you; sounds lovely. However, there’s a good chance you don’t have the £300k-plus needed for something like a Ferrari 330 GT, or even the £40k-odd a decent example of the 400i would set you back.

Luckily for you, we’ve found a solution to this conundrum for auction on Collecting Cars. Maybe. It’s a big, four-seater coupe, it’s been styled by Pininfarina, it’s Italian, and it hails from 1973. It’s just that the badges on it say Fiat rather than Ferrari.

Fiat 130 Coupe - side

It’s a Fiat 130 Coupe, a rare two-door version of Fiat’s big exec saloon of the early 1970s. While it may not have a lusty Columbo V12 under the bonnet, what is there is nothing to be sniffed at: a 3.2-litre V6, making around 162bhp. Not only that, but it’s fitted with the comparatively scarce five-speed manual gearbox, complete with a limited-slip diff out back.

This car is absolutely dripping with early ’70s excellence. The exterior, with its silver paint and dinky 14-inch wheels wrapped in fat-sidewalled tyres, is reasonably subdued, but inside, it’s an absolute symphony of orange velour and gorgeous chrome details.

Fiat 130 Coupe - interior

It also comes with everything a suave 130 Coupe driver could have wanted when cruising Italy’s Autostradas in 1973: electric front windows, air-con, cruise control, rear sunshades and, best of all, a two-tone horn – one for town use, and one for the country. Oh yeah, and there’s a massive ashtray, obviously.

Having spent much of its life in Italy, this car made its way over to Britain in 2013, where, according to Howmanyleft, it’s one of just 19 130 Coupes on the roads. Its clock reads 65,100km – around 40,500 miles – which the owner reckons are genuine.

Fiat 130 Coupe - rear

We have no idea how much it might go for – as we write this, with five days left on the auction, bidding is at £1400. Ironically, though, its rarity and seemingly excellent condition could well push it into the realms of some of the more unloved four-seater Ferraris, if other 130 Coupe values are anything to go by. Can you really put a price on this much style, though?