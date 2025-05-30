The Jeep Cherokee Is Coming Back As A Beefy-Looking Hybrid

Jeep reveals the first pictures of its sixth-gen mid-size SUV, and it’s a chunky one
Jeep Cherokee - front
Jeep Cherokee - front

Other than the Wrangler, the Jeep Cherokee is perhaps the most recognisable nameplate offered by the American manufacturer. It might surprise you, then, to find out that Jeep’s not been making a Cherokee for over two years.

If the absence of a mid-sized Jeep SUV was causing you long, sleepless nights, though, then here’s some news to finally allow you to rest easy – the Cherokee is coming back later this year, with Jeep giving us our first look at it today.

Jeep die-hards will be pleased to see that after a brief diversion into a generic jelly-mould crossover shape for the recently deceased fifth-gen car, the boxiness is back for the sixth-gen Cherokee.

Jeep Cherokee - front
Jeep Cherokee - front

We’ve only got front three-quarter views of the car for now, but that upright front end, complete with the latest version of Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille, looks imposing enough, and links it back to the iconic and long-lived XJ Cherokee (also the fourth-gen car that was badge engineered as the Dodge Nitro, but best not to think about that one).

In terms of technical details, Jeep’s only confirmed that the new Cherokee will be available as a hybrid. However, it’s expected to sit on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which is also designed to accommodate pure internal combustion and all-electric powertrains, both of which could likely feature depending on the market.

Speaking of markets, the new Cherokee has been debuted by Jeep’s North American division, where the company says it’ll plug the gap between the Compass and Grand Cherokee. There’s no mention of a European launch yet, but given that gap also exists in Jeep’s lineup over here, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cherokee brought here to fill it.

In the States, meanwhile, the new Cherokee will make a full debut late this year – expect plenty more info then.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

News
