iRacing Is Working On A Standalone IndyCar Game, Coming In 2026

There hasn’t been an official, standalone IndyCar video game since Codemasters’ IndyCar Series 2005 (which came out in 2004 and simulated the 2003 season. Go figure). After the last attempt was scuppered, though, another one’s finally coming next year, and it’s being developed by one of the most respected names in the business – iRacing.

The developer of the vast and hugely geeky subscription-based racing sim is currently branching out into other titles through its iRacing Studios banner, with NASCAR 25 and cutesy pick-up-and-play racer iRacing Arcade both launching this year.

IndyCar at Laguna Seca | Tim Hill

They’ll be joined in 2026 by an IndyCar game, set to be developed by subsidiary iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations and released in the second half of the year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Not much else is known about the game so far, but it’s promised it’ll bring a ‘robust, multilevel career mode’ incorporating the top-flight IndyCar series and the second-tier Indy NXT championship, with licensed teams and drivers from both.

Similarly to NASCAR, iRacing has an existing relationship with the series, featuring a number of its tracks as well as the current IndyCar chassis, the Dallara IR18. It’s also just announced that the current Indy NXT car, the Dallara IL-15, is coming to the game soon as part of its 2025 Season 4 update.

IndyCar at Milwaukee

Some of these assets will be used in the standalone IndyCar game, but the game itself will be built from scratch using iRacing’s proprietary Orontes game engine. IndyCar drivers are being courted for their input on the game, too, including Penske driver Scott McLaughlin.

As one of the most popular open-wheel racing series in the world besides F1, IndyCar’s been crying out for a standalone game for some time, especially because the huge range of tracks it races on – traditional road courses, ovals, tight and bumpy street circuits and the flagship Indianapolis 500 – should add some welcome variety to a licensed motorsport game.

2023 Indianapolis 500

It nearly happened a couple of years ago, with the championship signing an agreement with Le Mans Ultimate developer Motorsport Games for a title earmarked for a 2023 release. The well-publicised financial issues that developer was going through at the time, however, saw the agreement terminated. Hopefully, iRacing can instead deliver the title the series deserves.

