Say Goodbye To The Nissan GT-R With This Super Rare 45th Anniversary Edition

After 18 incredible years, the R35 has been put to rest – and we’ve found one of the rarest versions of all for sale
Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - front
Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - front

To illustrate the difference between the world the R35 Nissan GT-R emerged into and the one it’s leaving this week, we can turn to that ever-present arbiter of the cultural zeitgeist – number one singles. On 24 October 2007, when the R35 was first revealed to the world, Britain was bumping to Crank That by Soulja Boy.

The GT-R comfortably outlived that particular viral dance trend and pretty much every other one up to… well, whatever’s going on on TikTok this hour, but its time is finally up. With the last ever R35 rolling out of Tochigi this week, we’re dealing with the grief the only way we know how: browsing the classifieds.

Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - side
Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - side

Even though it went off sale in Britain a few years ago, the GT-R’s immense longevity means there are still plenty to be found for sale, many of them touting ludicrous power outputs thanks to the highly tuneable nature of the VR38DETT V6 (remember how at the R35’s launch, Nissan claimed it was ‘untuneable’? Ha).

This one’s different. It’s that rarest of things, an entirely unmodified R35 GT-R. That’ll have you either breathing a sigh of relief that it’s not been mucked about with, or rubbing your hands at the idea of a blank canvas to turn into even more of a crazed, turbo-fluttering power beast than the standard car was.

Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - interior
Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - interior

Then again, you might be better served leaving this one alone, because it’s not just any GT-R – it’s a 2015 45th Anniversary Edition. The anniversary in question was of the launch of the original ‘Hakosuka’ Skyline 2000GT-R, the car that kicked off the whole world’s obsession with those three innocuous letters.

To celebrate that particular birthday, the R35 didn’t get any extra performance, sticking with the 542bhp produced by the 2015 car, but gained uprated Bilstein dampers, a set of unique Rays wheels and, most notably, a superb exterior colour known as Silica Brass, the same shade featured on the ultra-rare R34 Skyline GT-R M-Spec.

Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - rear
Nissan GT-R 45th Anniversary Edition - rear

The 45th Anniversary is even rarer, though. Only 100 were produced worldwide, and just five of them came to the UK. This is one of them, and having covered a modest 31,500 miles across three owners, it’s up for sale at £62,995. That’s far from the cheapest way into an R35, but unmodded examples like this are only getting harder to come by – having an extra-rare special edition is just the icing on the cake.

Viewed in modern terms, it’s less than a Mercedes-AMG A45, and while the little Merc is now arguably an even more impressive giant slayer than the big Nissan, we doubt a hopped-up A-Class will ever have quite the cult, quite the mythology around it, of the R35 – and now Nissan’s finally called time on production, we suspect that mythology will only deepen. And it'll definitely be remembered more fondly than Crank That.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Stop The Press: The New VW T-Roc Is Here
VW T-Roc - front
News
Behold, The Production-Spec RML GT Hypercar
RML GT Hypercar - front
News
Even The Peugeot 308 Has A Light-Up Badge Now
Peugeot 308 - front
News
The 294mph Yangwang U9 Track Edition Is The Fastest EV Ever
Yangwang U9 Track Edition - front
News
Sayonara, Godzilla: This Is The Last Ever R35 Nissan GT-R
Last ever R35 Nissan GT-R
News
The New Audi Q3 Sportback Is Here To Be Confusing
Audi Q3 Sportback - rear

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya