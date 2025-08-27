Behold, The Production-Spec RML GT Hypercar

The engineering firm has unveiled the final version of its Le Mans-inspired road car, and it is very purple
RML GT Hypercar - front
RML GT Hypercar - front

If this bewinged slice of purple lunacy looks familiar to you, that’s because it is. It’s the RML GT Hypercar, the final name for the project formerly known as the P39, and this is the first of the 39 planned production cars.

A quick refresher, then: unveiled last year, the P39 comes from Ray Mallock Limited, a British outfit best known for its motorsport exploits but with its fingers in many different engineering-flavoured pies. The philosophy behind the GT Hypercar is simple: take a current-gen Porsche 911 Turbo, and give it a Le Mans-inspired makeover: more power, aero, noise… the only thing there’s less of is weight.

RML GT Hypercar - side
RML GT Hypercar - side

The vital statistics as announced last year are thus: up to 907bhp and 738lb ft from its 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six courtesy of a tie-up with esteemed tuner Litchfield, 0-60mph in 2.4 seconds, 0-100mph in a frankly mad 4.5 seconds, a 205mph top end and 923kg of downforce.

That’s not all, though, because this GT Hypercar isn’t just any GT Hypercar. It’s a GT Hypercar SE, a special edition celebrating 40 years of RML. That means it gets both the optional Performance and Track Packs thrown in, which sees the rear seats binned and a roll cage put where they used to be, plus selectable ride height adjustment.

RML GT Hypercar - rear detail
RML GT Hypercar - rear detail

If all this isn’t enough of a statement, RML has chosen to finish this first production-spec car in a fairly retina-searing combo of Storm Purple with gold wheels. Though we can’t see it in these pics, the interior is apparently finished in the shade of whitish grey that Porsche inexplicably calls Crayon.

RML’s only building 39 GTHs, and just 10 will get the SE spec. Says Michael Mallock, the company’s board member responsible for its bespoke division: “This is a proud day in RML history. I could not be more thrilled with how the GT Hypercar has turned out. It was an ambitious project but it has beaten even my exacting expectations on road and track. I congratulate and thank the whole RML team for making my and our customer’s dream cars come true.”

RML GT Hypercar - rear
RML GT Hypercar - rear

This is far from the last slightly bonkers creation we’ll see emerge from RML. The firm has several other P-something projects in the pipeline. Last year, it also announced a carbon-bodied restomod of the 1970s Aston Martin V8 Vantage and some form of bespoke ‘F1-inspired’ track car. Stay tuned, then.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

