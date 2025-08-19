iRacing Arcade Revealed, And It Looks Absolutely Adorable

If you’re anything like me (a little obsessed with motorsport, have space for a sim rig, extremely single…), iRacing is a wonderful thing. Realistic handling, serious competition and the closest thing you’re going to get to really being in a race car without actually being in one.

iRacing is also quite expensive, the complete opposite of accessible and frankly, a bit serious. Most people don’t necessarily like those things, and now iRacing itself has something for those people – ‘GT racing, but make it cute’.

Now, looking at this teaser, you may be thinking “That looks an awful lot like Circuit Superstars”, and you would be right. The newly-named iRacing Studios signed a deal with Original Fire Games, the developer of the cartoonish top-down racer, in 2024, to produce a new title.

We had assumed iRacing Arcade was a working title, but it turns out we were wrong, and it seems that game will very much follow the spirit of Circuit Superstars based on what we’ve seen so far. That being adorable Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racers going wheel to wheel around an equally charming take on Imola. Unlike Circuit Superstars, though, it seems this will be a chase cam racer rather than top-down.

iRacing Arcade in-game screenshot

So far, that’s about all we can tell you about the game. iRacing has confirmed there will be more licensed cars and tracks coming to the title, but hasn’t delved into what exactly at this stage. That said, screenshots have revealed an FF1600 formula car, a prototype that we think is a Porsche 963, as well as Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico

It also sounds like it’ll be a predominantly single-player game, in which you’ll ‘Climb the racing ladder to earn resources and boosts that improve your results and build your racing empire from a backyard garage to a bold, fully customisable palace.’ Sounds fun.

iRacing Arcade in-game screenshot

No word on competitive multiplayer modes, though global time leaderboards will bring a bit of that iRacing spirit. Hopefully, we’ll see some form of a local split-screen mode, too.

iRacing Arcade will launch on PC via Steam in Autumn, so not too long to wait, with console versions following next year.