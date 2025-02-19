iRacing Shares More Details Of In-Development Career Mode

‘AI Championships’ will lay the foundations for a full-scale career mode in the service best known for its competitive multiplayer focus
iRacing, Global Mazda MX-5 Cup
iRacing is a service best known for being the closest thing to sanctioned, competitive racing you can get without being behind the wheel of a race car. It’s also known for being pretty expensive as a result of its niche nature and desire to simulate motorsport as accurately as possible. What iRacing is not known for is a comprehensive single-player experience, but that could soon change.

Career mode was announced as in development for the live service title back in 2023 as a footnote in a blog, with only very minor details revealed since then. However, as 2025 Season 2 is on the horizon for iRacing, we’ve had a flurry of information as to how the single-player career mode will be rolled out.

iRacing, Ferrari 296 GT3
Laying the foundations will be ‘AI Championships’, a game mode that aims to take you from the grassroots of your chosen type of motorsport – be it endurance racing, formula categories, ovals, or many of iRacing’s other categories – right to the pinnacle.

iRacing states that the ladders ‘will have flexibility available and various paths one can take and will support systems that evaluate performance in ways different from the typical iRacing metrics.’ That suggests a move away from the service’s usual iRating and Safety Rating licence system as used for its online offerings.

iRacing, NASCAR Cup
Beyond that, we don’t yet have a great amount of detail on iRacing’s career mode. It has been stated that AI Championships will come as the devs ‘build towards a full career mode’, implying the final product could be at a much larger scale. No word yet on a timeframe for the release of AI Championships, just that development is ‘moving along well.’

Elsewhere for the service, Season 2 looks to be a quiet one in terms of new content. New cars for the ARCA Menards oval series will be released, while a new lighting model will be introduced to the graphics engine.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

