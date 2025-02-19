This Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 Could Be Yours

Ever wanted to drive around in 7.4 litres of semi-obscure video game advertising? Now’s your chance
Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - front
Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - front

Remember Carmageddon? Unless you’re either over the age of 30-ish or have an appreciation for mediocre mid-2010s reboots of ’90s vehicular combat video games, then there’s a good chance the answer’s ‘no’.

Still, you could remind yourself of its existence with this custom Chevrolet C10, which decked out in this, erm, striking livery as a promotional tool for the fifth (and so far final) instalment of the series, 2016’s Carmageddon: Max Damage.

Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - front
Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - front

If you need a refresher on the series itself, the first title launched in 1997, just as moral panic around violent video games was reaching a fever pitch. Rather unsurprisingly, Carmageddon was at the centre of some of this controversy, given that you could win its destruction-heavy races not only in the traditional way, but by wrecking all your opponents or slaughtering all the pedestrians unfortunate enough to be wandering around the game’s low-poly circuits.

Two more instalments followed in 1998 and 2000, before developer Stainless Games (founded by original Carmageddon creator Patrick Buckland) rebooted the series as PC-only title Carmageddon: Reincarnation in 2015. This title was then ported to PS4 and Xbox One the following year as Carmageddon: Max Damage, but while the original games have become cult classics, these rebooted versions received middling reviews at best and are largely forgotten these days.

Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - interior
Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - interior

Still, it’s that last iteration that led to this Chevy becoming a giant V8 billboard. It began life (somehow) as a humble 1966 C10 pickup, before bouncing around several custom car shops in the US, eventually being completed in the mid-2010s by Bodie Stroud of BS Industries and christened ‘Nosferatu’.

It was soon after this that it was spotted by Buckland, who saw its potential as a promo tool for Max Damage, hence the game’s branding covering the car (a wrap that would apparently be fairly easy to remove, should you wish).

Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - rear
Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - rear

The car is a hodgepodge of lots of different bits, but the bit you’re wondering about – the engine – is a 454 Chevrolet big block motor. That, in numbers our feeble European minds can understand, is 7.4 litres.

Somehow, the car is road-legal in the US, although it’s currently located in the UK, where it isn’t road-registered (although the ad doesn’t rule out the possibility). It’s currently being auctioned online by Bonhams where, with five days left on the auction, the highest bid is £1100. Nobody seems quite sure how much it’ll go for, because the estimate is anything between £20,000 and £50,000. Is that good value? We have no idea.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Andorra’s Best-Selling Car Is… The Porsche 911?
Porsche 911 Carrera
Gaming
This Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 Could Be Yours
Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - front
News
Terrify Yourself With Manhart’s 953bhp Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Manhart TR 950 - front
News
It’s The Beginning Of The End For The Bugatti W16
Bugatti Mistral, pair
News
Oh No, Mansory Is Doing Sneaker Collabs Now
Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory
News
Honda-Nissan Merger Talks Could Resume, Under One Condition
Honda and Nissan executives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving