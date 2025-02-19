This Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 Could Be Yours

Remember Carmageddon? Unless you’re either over the age of 30-ish or have an appreciation for mediocre mid-2010s reboots of ’90s vehicular combat video games, then there’s a good chance the answer’s ‘no’.

Still, you could remind yourself of its existence with this custom Chevrolet C10, which decked out in this, erm, striking livery as a promotional tool for the fifth (and so far final) instalment of the series, 2016’s Carmageddon: Max Damage.

Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - front

If you need a refresher on the series itself, the first title launched in 1997, just as moral panic around violent video games was reaching a fever pitch. Rather unsurprisingly, Carmageddon was at the centre of some of this controversy, given that you could win its destruction-heavy races not only in the traditional way, but by wrecking all your opponents or slaughtering all the pedestrians unfortunate enough to be wandering around the game’s low-poly circuits.

Two more instalments followed in 1998 and 2000, before developer Stainless Games (founded by original Carmageddon creator Patrick Buckland) rebooted the series as PC-only title Carmageddon: Reincarnation in 2015. This title was then ported to PS4 and Xbox One the following year as Carmageddon: Max Damage, but while the original games have become cult classics, these rebooted versions received middling reviews at best and are largely forgotten these days.

Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - interior

Still, it’s that last iteration that led to this Chevy becoming a giant V8 billboard. It began life (somehow) as a humble 1966 C10 pickup, before bouncing around several custom car shops in the US, eventually being completed in the mid-2010s by Bodie Stroud of BS Industries and christened ‘Nosferatu’.

It was soon after this that it was spotted by Buckland, who saw its potential as a promo tool for Max Damage, hence the game’s branding covering the car (a wrap that would apparently be fairly easy to remove, should you wish).

Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - rear

The car is a hodgepodge of lots of different bits, but the bit you’re wondering about – the engine – is a 454 Chevrolet big block motor. That, in numbers our feeble European minds can understand, is 7.4 litres.

Somehow, the car is road-legal in the US, although it’s currently located in the UK, where it isn’t road-registered (although the ad doesn’t rule out the possibility). It’s currently being auctioned online by Bonhams where, with five days left on the auction, the highest bid is £1100. Nobody seems quite sure how much it’ll go for, because the estimate is anything between £20,000 and £50,000. Is that good value? We have no idea.