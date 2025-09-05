The Inside Of The New Mercedes GLC Is Pretty Much All Screen

If you’re fed up with modern car interiors being increasingly defined by screens, screens and more screens, look away now. This is the inside of the new all-electric Mercedes GLC, and there’s enough screen in there to host a blockbuster Hollywood premiere.

Specifically, there’s 39 inches, or almost a solid metre, of it, spanning from one A-pillar to the other. It’s the latest version of what Mercedes calls the Hyperscreen, higher-res than ever and backlit by over 100 LEDs. On it is displayed… many different things, including everything you need and presumably some you don’t particularly.

Mercedes GLC EV - interior detail

It’s even the subject of a new patent for ‘intelligent zone dimming’, which allows two different segments of the screen to display different levels of brightness, intended to reduce driver distraction.

But wait! Merc’s obviously been listening to some grumpy car journalists, because there's a row of physical buttons to be found on the centre console too. These accommodate the hazard warning button, which most markets still require to be a proper physical control, as well as seemingly things like audio volume and access to the parking cameras.

Mercedes GLC EV - interior detail

Also down here are up to two wireless phone charging trays (depending on options specced), and some swishy illuminated galvanised metal vents, finally bringing some of that noughties concept car aesthetic into production. There’s some very in-vogue ambient lighting, too, which reacts to adjustments to the climate controls as a form of visual confirmation.

All we’ve seen of the outside of the new GLC so far is its grille, which is now fully illuminated, because it’s 2025 and this is apparently the way cars are now. We know it’s to be based on a new EV platform, featuring an 800V architecture and 320kW fast-charging. We’ll find out a lot more on Sunday, when it’s revealed at the Munich Motor Show, a couple of days after its chief rival, the new BMW iX3.