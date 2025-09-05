We’ve been counting down the days for Tokyo Xtreme Racer to hit its full release, having been left enamoured with its early access release. Only, we didn’t know how many days we’d have to be counting down to, given a ‘late September’ release window was given following an earlier delay.

At last, though, developer Genki has confirmed that Tokyo Xtreme Racer will be released in full on 25 September.

【Notice】 Announcement of release date and sales price for the full version of 'Toyko Xtreme Racer''. For more details, please see the images below. #TokyoXtremeRacer pic.twitter.com/izht9TYVIN — Tokyo Xtreme Racer (@Tokyo_Xtreme) September 5, 2025

Once v1.0 lands in just under three weeks, we’ll see a whole bunch of new cars coming to the game. As well as the introduction of Honda, some big hitters include the R35 Nissan GT-R and Lexus LFA.

More car parts are promised as well, though it’s unclear at this stage what that will entail. A new chapter will be added to the game’s story mode, too, giving more racers to flash incessantly at on the Shuto Expressway. There will also be further tweaks to game balancing, though exact changes have yet to be confirmed.

Some earlier-announced features won’t make the final release, however. A planned replay feature has been postponed, with the developers choosing to prioritise working on story-focused content, although Genki has said it will ‘Do our best to add the feature, polished and ready in future game updates’.

【Tokyo Xtreme Racer：Full Release Version Car Model Reveal Part 11】 Honda『INTEGRA TYPE R (DC2) 』 https://t.co/rCOYIobbne



"Tokyo Xtreme Racer" Early Access Version Available on Steam https://t.co/UStpM7mxZs #TokyoXtremeRacer pic.twitter.com/ngWkMexTQY — Tokyo Xtreme Racer (@Tokyo_Xtreme) September 4, 2025

There has also been a cancellation of a planned Steam leaderboard ‘due to insufficient cheat prevention measures’ with Genki adding “We believe introducing the feature without being able to provide a fair playing field for all players would negatively impact the player experience”

When the full release comes around, Tokyo Xtreme Racer will also see a price jump from $29.99 to $49.99, though it currently remains at the lower price if you haven’t yet picked it up and want to grab it cheaper. No word on UK pricing yet, but we’d expect a similar increase from its current £24.99 asking.