How Much Could This Ultra-Rare R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Sell For?

Prices of Nissan Skylines have become, quite frankly, absolutely wild in the last few years. There are many reasons for it – the generation growing up on Gran Turismo and Fast & Furious finally having money, the fact that most of the RB26-powered GT-Rs are now eligible for US import and then wealthy collectors clocking onto those two facts.

In the UK, you’ll struggle to find a tidy R34 for anything less than £90,000 these days. R33s and R32s haven’t quite hit the same heights, but you’ll still struggle if your budget is below £40,000.

Credit: Bonhams Cars

That’s just for ‘regular’ GT-Rs, with things getting even wilder when it comes to the ultra-rare special editions. In 2023, an R33-based Nismo 400R sold for £701,400, which paled in comparison to the record set by an R34 Z-Tune that went for £1.5m a year before.

This brings us to a special version of the legendary GT-R coming up for auction soon, which could very well find itself among the discussion.

Credit: Bonhams Cars

This is an R34 Nismo R1, one of the rarest examples of the Skyline tuned in-house by Nissan’s motorsports division. Depending on who you ask, fewer than 30 are thought to have rolled out from the Omori Factory in this specification, though GT-R Registry has just 11 examples tracked – suggesting the true figure could be much lower.

It left the original production line in 1999 in V-Spec form before heading to Nismo for the R1 conversion. That would see the RB26 2.6-litre twin-turbo straight-six completely overhauled with a reinforced block, new pistons, a ported cylinder head, reprofiled cams, bigger turbos and a new exhaust system. That’d take power from the factory-quoted 276bhp (truly thought to be around 330bhp) to 450bhp.

Credit: Bonhams Cars

This particular car has had further work done to the engine, including further-uprated Nismo N1 turbochargers, a Greddy radiator and intake system, plus a HKS exhaust, among other goodies.

It hasn’t been visually modified from the Nismo R1 spec, however. It gets the Omori-spec carbon rear wing, OEM Rays wheels and the customary decal package. Inside, a Nismo-spec instrument cluster plus Bride seats are thrown in.

How much could it go for, realistically? Well, we saw a Nismo R1 sell in the UK last year for over £250,000, though that car was based on the even more desirable V-Spec Nür and had covered fewer miles – 23,750 miles compared with 40,400 on this one.

Credit: Bonhams Cars

However, that one had more modifications and was UK-based – this one being in the US could make it even more lusted after by collectors in the country. Plus, time has passed, and the world hasn’t gained any extra Skylines in that time.

Will it threaten the record of the most expensive Nissan Skyline? We’re not expecting it, but it should certainly fetch a pretty penny when Bonhams Cars puts it under the metaphorical hammer on 3 May.