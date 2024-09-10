Hoonigan Has Filed For Bankruptcy

The lifestyle brand founded by Ken Block has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is now looking to restructure and rebuild
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Ken Block in his 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car
Ken Block in his 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car

Hoonigan, a brand synonymous with its founder, the late Ken Block, has announced it’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it looks to offload around $1.2 billion (approximately £917 million) in debt.

The brand was founded by Block and content producer Brian Scotto in 2010 as both a clothing brand and an outlet for Block’s Gymkhana video series, as well as various other automotive content. Since then, its YouTube channel has racked up over 5.7 million subscribers. It also oversaw the builds of plenty of Block’s iconic race, rally and gymkhana vehicles.

Ken Block's Audi 'Hoonitron'
Ken Block's Audi 'Hoonitron'

In 2021, it was merged with aftermarket wheel supplier Wheel Pros, at which time much of the company’s senior team – including Block and Scotto – was announced to be remaining. In January 2023, Block died in a snowmobiling accident, and since then, much of the brand’s high-profile presenting team has departed. In September 2023, Wheel Pros and Hoonigan merged and everything was rebranded under the Hoonigan name, the last major development before today’s announcement.

The company says it’s embarked on an “in-court financial restructuring process,” which it hopes will eliminate around $1.2 billion in debt and secure around $570 million (around £435 million) in new capital.

Ken Block's Gymkhana Ford Fiesta
Ken Block's Gymkhana Ford Fiesta

Hoonigan CEO Vance Johnston said: “Today’s announcement marks an important step forward for Hoonigan that will enable us to advance our industry-leading position in the growing automotive aftermarket sector… With the strong support of our financial partners, we remain laser-focused on providing cutting-edge products and best-in-class service to our partners throughout this process.”

Hoonigan’s press release only mentions the bankruptcy in the context of the company’s aftermarket supply activities. It does not mention its YouTube channel, which uploaded a video as recently as a week ago, or its other content channels – whether its media output is affected remains to be seen. However, the company says it expects operations to continue as normal throughout the process.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Hennessey Venom F5 Now Comes With A Manual
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster - front
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster - front
News
The New Bentley Flying Spur Is Here With Nearly 800bhp
Bentley Flying Spur Speed - front
Bentley Flying Spur Speed - front
News
Jeremy Clarkson “Wound Up” By Chris Harris’ Tesla Track Test Comments
Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson
Formula 1
Aston Martin F1 Signs Adrian Newey in Five-Year, £150M Deal
Alonso, Newey, Lawrence and Lance Stroll at the Press Conference
Alonso, Newey, Lawrence and Lance Stroll at the Press Conference
News
Hoonigan Has Filed For Bankruptcy
Ken Block in his 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car
Ken Block in his 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car
News
The Electric Audi S6 Is An Almost-£100k Car
Audi S6 E-Tron Avant - front
Audi S6 E-Tron Avant - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Review: Far From Perfect, But Strangely Charming
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving