You Could Buy Three McLaren Racing Cars Before They Even Race

The company is auctioning off one each of its 2026 F1 and IndyCar machines, and a 2027 Le Mans racer… in 2025
McLaren IndyCar, F1 car and Hypercar
McLaren IndyCar, F1 car and Hypercar

Opportunities to buy nearly new F1 racing cars directly from their constructor don’t come around very often, but McLaren is breaking that trend by offering up one of its 2026 machines for auction – and it’s throwing in an IndyCar and a Le Mans Hypercar as part of the package too.

The catch is that whoever spends a presumably inconceivable sum on this trio will have to have some patience, because they’ll need to wait until the cars in question have run their respective racing campaigns, happening in 2026 or, in the case of the Hypercar, 2027. That’s despite the auction happening this year which, if you’d lost track, is 2025.

McLaren MCL39 | XPB Images
McLaren MCL39 | XPB Images

It’s part of McLaren’s effort to double down on winning motorsport’s prestigious ‘Triple Crown’ – the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s already the only team to have done so once, and from 2027, when it rejoins the top class of the World Endurance Championship, it’ll be the only team fielding entries in all three necessary series to do it again.

Whoever throws in the highest bid at the RM Sotheby’s auction, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 5 December ahead of the final race of the 2025 F1 season, will be able to take home all three cars once they’ve finished racing in their respective series.

McLaren Le Mans Hypercar
McLaren Le Mans Hypercar

That means they’ll get one of next year’s McLaren Formula 1 cars, likely to be called the MCL40 and the constructor’s first car to be built to the incoming 2026 regulations. Also part of the deal will be a 2026-spec Chevrolet-powered Dallara DW12 IndyCar racer, and one of the first chassis of McLaren’s new LMDh racer, which doesn’t even have a proper name yet.

With the buyer having to wait until the cars have finished running in their respective series, though, it won’t be until late 2027 at the earliest that they can have them as part of their collection. Whether they’ll come with technical support to be run privately, or will have to essentially serve as very expensive sculptures, isn’t clear.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Ford Bronco Roadster Concept Unveiled As Tribute To Stripped-Back Original
Ford Bronco Roadster concept - front
News
Monterey Car Week 2025 Round-Up: The Good, The Bad And The Just Plain Weird
GMSV S1 LM
News
$26m Ferrari Daytona SP3 Is Most Expensive Post-2000 Car Ever Sold At Auction
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - front
News
You Could Buy Three McLaren Racing Cars Before They Even Race
McLaren IndyCar, F1 car and Hypercar
News
Cupra Born, VW ID3 And More Get UK EV Grant Discount
Cupra Born
News
The Lamborghini Fenomeno Is The Company’s Quickest, Most Powerful Car Yet
Lamborghini Fenomeno - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving