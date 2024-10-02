Here’s Your Chance To Own An Ultra-Rare Honda NSX-R

At this point, the reputation of the original Honda NSX has been so firmly established and repeated that it’s barely worth going over again. Ayrton Senna, fighter-jet-inspired cockpit, the everyday supercar, VTEC, made Ferrari sit up and take notice, etc., etc.

That said, we’ll never turn down the opportunity to talk about them. Especially if it’s the ultra-rare, hardcore NSX-R; especially if it’s finished in an unusual dark green rather than the usual Championship White; and especially especially if it’s coming up for sale in the UK.

Honda NSX-R - side

The NSX-R, in case you’re not familiar, was a more hardcore, lightweight version of the original NSX, ditching some of its trademark usability for a rawer, purer driving experience. Tick the boxes to bin off things like sound deadening and traction control, and you had a car some 120kg leaner than the standard version.

While the 3.0-litre V6’s power was unchanged from the gentleman’s agreement-friendly quoted 276bhp, the R also had firmed-up suspension and new aluminium components underneath, all contributing to even sharper, more composed handling than standard. There’s also the small matter of this car introducing the world to Honda’s red ‘R’ badge that would go on to adorn plenty more exceptional performance cars. Also the FN2 Civic.

Honda NSX-R - interior

It all sounds excellent, but the catch was that Honda produced just 483 NSX-Rs, exclusively for the Japanese market. That means chances to acquire one already registered in the UK are fleetingly rare, but this is one of those cars. It was bought new in 1994 by a Briton living and working in Tokyo at the time.

Picture an NSX-R in your mind and it’s probably Championship White, but the original buyer of this car wanted something different, ordering it in Charlotte Green Pearl. Unlike the majority of NSX-Rs, its roof is also body colour rather than black. The wheels, though, are finished in that signature Type R colour to make up for its absence elsewhere. It has a few extra factory-fitted goodies, too – namely tubular manifolds from Mugen, a limited-slip diff, and an extra-low final drive.

Honda NSX-R - rear

When the original owner moved back to the UK in 1998, he brought the NSX with him, and it’s lived here ever since. Having covered 33,132 miles, it’s now coming up for sale at RM Sotheby’s’ London auction between 1 and 2 November.

Given the current trajectory of ’90s Japanese performance cars in the collector market, the fairly stratospheric estimate of £230-290,000 really shouldn’t come as a surprise. Nevertheless, we hope it doesn’t put the new owner off exploring the upper reaches of that phenomenal VTEC V6 a little more.