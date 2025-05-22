The 670bhp Dodge Charger Daytona Now Comes With 100 Per Cent More Doors

It’s fair to say that since it was unveiled last year, reception to the new Dodge Charger – only available with straight-six or fully electric power – has been mixed. While rumours swirl that Dodge is rapidly trying to get a V8 back into its flagship muscle car to placate those upset with the shift away from the Hemi, there’s now another new version for people who just want as much power and as many doors as possible.

That’s because the range-topping electric 670bhp Charger Daytona Scat Pack now comes as a four-door saloon. Previously, this dual-motor setup was only available on the two-door coupe, but it now debuts as the quickest version of the four-door too, with 0-60mph taking 3.3 seconds. Range, meanwhile, is quoted at 241 miles.

Dodge Charger Daytona four-door - side

Otherwise, it’s all as we’ve seen with the existing two-door version. That full 670bhp is unleashed during 10-second bursts when the PowerShot function is activated – otherwise the car’s making a still-healthy 630bhp. There’s the full suite of drive modes, too, complete with drift and doughnut modes and a line-lock function for either warming your tyres at the drag strip or, more likely, making a scene of yourself at your local cars and coffee.

And yes, it makes a fake noise. That’s courtesy of the ‘Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust’, which pumps out a strange and not-at-all controversial V8-esque rumble from a sound generator embedded somewhere at the back of the car.

Dodge Charger Daytona four-door - rear

Daytona Scat Packs in both two- and four-door forms can now also be optioned with a Track Pack, that bundles all the desirable high-performance options into one neat package. These include uprated Brembo brakes (six-pot callipers at the front, four at the back), lightweight aluminium wheels, a gloss black rear spoiler, adaptive two-valve dampers, performance seats and on-board vehicle telematics.

See also Base Model Audi E-Tron GT Quattro Unveiled With 577bhp

Meanwhile, the twin-turbo six-cylinder ‘Sixpack’ versions of the Charger are set to arrive in the second half of 2025 – sooner than originally planned, per a report from late last year. Naturally, all this only applies to the North American market – there still aren’t any plans for the new Charger to be sold outside its home continent, but we’ll get a taste of what it’s like before too long when the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio debut on the same platform.