Grand Theft Auto VI Finally Has A Second Trailer

New GTA VI preview gives us a look at its protagonists’ love story
Grand Theft Auto VI
Grand Theft Auto VI

It’s been 84 years. Well, it feels like it anyway since the first GTA VI trailer was released on 4 December 2023.

In that time, rumours of delays and when a follow-up trailer would finally drop have been swirling like a Floridian hurricane. Last week, it was confirmed that the game would be pushed back to 26 May, 2026, from an initial autumn 2025 release – and that’s now been followed with a second trailer.

This one gives us a glimpse into the relationship between the two protagonists in the game – Jason and Lucia.

It seemingly confirms the Bonnie & Clyde story we’ve been expecting GTA VI will deliver. The two are in a romantic relationship while heisting, stealing cars and generally doing things criminals do.

It alludes to the early part of the game being playable just as Jason, at least in the free world of Vice City. It’s later in the trailer that we see Jason heading to a prison to collect Lucia, which we suspect has something to do with this premise: “When an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

We’ll let you watch the trailer to digest your own conclusions on the story premise, but expect to see several ‘X things GTA VI will have’ off the back of this new footage.

For the sake of building up a word count, we’ll pitch some thoughts in. Jason is seen lifting, which could hint at the return of the bodybuilding mechanic seen in GTA San Andreas, ‘Phil’s Ammunation’ looks to see the return of GTA III and Vice City's Phil Cassidy, which could be a whole rebranding of the famous fictional weapon store or a sort of halo outlet for it. Oh, and because we’re Car Throttle, we are very keen to see how stealing a supercar out of the back of a lorry goes.

Stay tuned for another 84 years for trailer three, we presume.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

