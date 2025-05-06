This Toyota Corolla Proves White Wheels Are Just Cooler

White wheels are just better, right? Think the Peugeot 106 Rallye and its steelies, the DC2 Honda Integra Type R or more recently, the gigantic alloys on the Audi RS6 GT.

We wish manufacturers would offer them more often, and not necessarily just on the fast stuff. Delightfully, we have something pretty obtainable to throw on the list of ‘cool cars you can have with white wheels’.

Toyota Corolla FX Edition

Meet the Toyota Corolla FX Edition, which pays tribute to Corolla FX16 of the ‘80s. To those of us who either aren’t American or were born later than 1987, it’s a pretty special version of the Corolla that played host to the legendary 4A-GE engine. We’re pretty sad that it never came to the UK, now we think of it, given the hot hatch boom of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

And neither will the FX Edition, which means its standard-fit 18-inch white wheels are a treat we’ll be forbidden from. That, and its seriously bright Inferno paint job (more subtle Ice Cap and Blue Crush Metallic options are available).

Toyota Corolla FX Edition

The America-only FX Edition also gets a rear spoiler (which is worth pointing out isn’t the one from the GR, though still looks kinda cool) plus ‘Corolla Special Edition’ badging with a logo that harks back to the ‘80s. Sports seats come as standard, and the cabin has a bit of orange stitching throughout, too.

There’s no 4A-GE this time, however. It retains the same US-spec 2.0-litre four-cylinder as the regular car – good for 169bhp and 151lb ft of torque.

Toyota Corolla FX Edition, interior

No word yet on how much the Toyota Corolla FX Edition will cost, but just 1,600 versions are set for production. Now, if there’s any of those wheels going spare, we’d be grateful if someone could sneak a shipment over to Toyota UK…