Genesis Is Heading For Le Mans

Genesis, the luxury sub-brand launched by Hyundai in 2015, has announced it’s taking its first steps into motorsport, as it’s set to join the growing list of OEM companies fielding entries at the top level of endurance raci

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Genesis' WEC announcement
Genesis' WEC announcement

Genesis, the luxury sub-brand launched by Hyundai in 2015, has announced it’s taking its first steps into motorsport, as it’s set to join the growing list of OEM companies fielding entries at the top level of endurance racing.

The announcement comes after several years of rumours that Hyundai was looking to take advantage of the new LMH and LMDh regulations, shared by the two top endurance racing series – the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Hyundai ran at Pikes Peak this year
Hyundai ran at Pikes Peak this year

Genesis’ announcement is minimal at best, only confirming that it plans to enter at an unspecified date. It’s set to utilise the LMDh rules, which means its car will be based around one of four off-the-shelf chassis and a regulation hybrid system, paired with Genesis’ own engine and bodywork.

This is the ruleset used by Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, Alpine and Lamborghini, as opposed to the more bespoke LMH rules favoured by Ferrari, Toyota, Peugeot and, from next year, Aston Martin. Both classes are able to compete against one another in both championships.

Hyundai also fields TCR touring cars in various series
Hyundai also fields TCR touring cars in various series

So far, it’s only confirmed it’s planning on competing in the FIA’s World Endurance Championship – of which the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the centrepiece event – but according to Daily Sports Car, industry sources reckon it’s set to launch a parallel effort in IMSA. The same rumours also suggest it’s looking at a 2026 entry to both series.

It’ll be the debut of the Genesis brand in racing, but Hyundai currently fields TCR touring cars in various global championships, competed at Pikes Peak this year, and most notably, is one of only two fully-fledged factory teams currently competing in the World Rally Championship.

It's not clear what the announcement means for the future of Hyundai's WRC programme
It's not clear what the announcement means for the future of Hyundai's WRC…

In WRC, it currently leads the manufacturers’ championship and its drivers occupy the top two spots in the drivers’ standings. Rumours are increasingly swirling, though, that the manufacturer could shift focus to the endurance programme, leading to a private team fielding its WRC cars from 2026, in a similar setup to Ford’s current arrangement with M-Sport.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Prepare To Shield Your Eyes From The Mansory Ineos Grenadier
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
News
Watch Lando Norris Lap A Lego McLaren P1 Around Silverstone
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
News
James May Gives His Thoughts On The Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
News
Brace Yourself: M Performance Parts Have Arrived For The BMW M5 Touring
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
Motorsport
Here’s Another Ford Mustang Pretending To Be A Castrol Supra
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
News
Cosplay As A Driver From The Coolest Touring Car Era With This Mercedes C-Class
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Review: Far From Perfect, But Strangely Charming
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving