The Genesis GMR-001 Wants To Win Le Mans

Hyundai Motorsport is taking on both WEC and IMSA under the Genesis banner with a new LMDh racer
Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar - side
Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar - side

Having been left with a sole manufacturer team in the form of Toyota not so long ago, the top flight of the World Endurance Championship has suddenly been flooded with OEMs fancying a go. The new LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) regulations have piqued the interest of all sorts of big names, and now one slightly smaller one - Genesis.

Yep, Hyundai’s luxury brand, which remains a niche player, will be getting its name out there on the world’s motorsport stage with the GMR-001 Hypercar. Despite the last bit of the car’s title, it’ll be built to LMDh rules, rather than the Hypercar regulations Toyota and Peugeot are racing under.

In terms of technical details, there’s not a whole lot to go on, but we do at least know the chassis will be supplied by Oreca. All LMDh cars, meanwhile, get the same Bosch/WAE/Xtrac hybrid system. Judging by Genesis’ feature competitors, we can expect that hybrid setup to be paired either with a V6 or V8. 

 

Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar - rear
Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar - rear

The GMR-001 won’t make its WEC (and therefore Le Mans) debut until 2026, with an assault on the IMSA series in the USA kicking off in 2027. Both series will feature a two-car entry from Genesis, and the brand will also be fielding an LMP2 team in the European Le Mans series in 2025 as part of its preparations.

Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar - front
Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar - front

In terms of drivers, Genesis isn’t mucking about. It’s signed up André Lotterer, one of the 2024 WEC season’s champions. He’s joined by Pipo Derani, who’s been racing a Cadillac in IMSA for the last few years. Further drivers will be announced in due course.

Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke had this to say about the new endeavour:

“This entry into motorsport is a natural evolution for Genesis. As we look to push the boundaries of our brand, motorsport allows us to bring the spirit of hyperspeed - which drives how we create and innovate - in a way that aligns perfectly with our core values: Audacious, Progressive, and Distinctly Korean.”

Matt Robinson

Growing up on a diet of World Rally Championship highlights and lengthy Gran Turismo 2 sessions, a life in cars was as good as inevitable for Matt. 

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
​​Mazda Will Make A New Two-Rotor Engine
News
Yes, Someone Really Dropped £8.75 Million On A Pagani Zonda
Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - front
Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - front
News
The Alpine A110 EV Won’t Be A Fatty
Alpine A110 R - rear, driving
Alpine A110 R - rear, driving
News
The Ford Puma Gen-E Is A Ford Puma, But Electric
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Retro and Classics
A Brand New Ford Escort Mk1 Will Be Here On 12 December
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1
Luxury Lifestyle
We’ve Found An Actual Rolls-Royce That Costs Less Than This ‘Cameo’ Model
Rolls-Royce Cameo
Rolls-Royce Cameo

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving