Microsoft’s flagship open-world driving game will be released on PS5 in Spring, it has officially confirmed
No, this is not a joke. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation, Microsoft has confirmed.

Set to release on PlayStation 5 in Spring, it’ll mark the start of something previously unthinkable – Microsoft’s flagship series, one originally started as Gran Turismo-rival Forza Motorsport, arriving on a Sony console.

The PS5 version of the game has been ported by studio Panic Button but the original developer of the series, Playground Games, has said it’ll reflect the Xbox and PC versions in content.

It will also support crossplay between PS5, Xbox consoles and PC. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear a PS4 version will be arriving – although given we’re not almost five years into the life cycle of the PS5, that’s not a huge shock.

In its official release confirming the news, Playground Games added: “We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can't wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community.”

Right now, we don’t know a price or an exact release date but we’ll keep you tuned as and when those are confirmed. It’ll be the latest in a series of Microsoft bringing across one of its major titles to PlayStation, following on from Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush last year. Arguably this is the biggest to date.

Naturally, it opens more questions. Will Forza Motorsport follow suit? Does this mean Forza Horizon 6 will launch on PS5 on day one when its release eventually comes? Only time will tell.
 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

