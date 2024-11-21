Ford Is Set To Axe 800 UK Jobs

Ford is restructuring its European operations with 4,000 job losses planned across the continent
From the outside looking in, it seems a strange time for Ford of Europe right now. The company seems set on cutting its stalwart passenger cars, replacing them with a range of electric SUVs, most of them being based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Well, now there’s some gloomy news coming from the manufacturer.

As part of a European-wide restructuring, the company is set to cull 4,000 jobs across the continent. 800 of those will be UK-based roles, although Germany is the worst hit with 2,900 positions being made redundant. Ford’s announcement added there will be “minimal reductions” in other European markets.

Ford states that “unprecedented competitive, regulatory, and economic headwinds” have been the largest factors for its restructuring.

Ford Capri - front
Less-than-expected demand for the new Explorer and Capri has been a key element, with production set to be reduced as a result, as well as the imminent end of the Focus with no direct replacement in sight for that car.

Dave Johnston, Ford’s European vice president for Transformation and Partnerships, said: “It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford’s future competitiveness in Europe.”

John Lawler, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Ford Motor Company, added: “What we lack in Europe and Germany is an unmistakable, clear policy agenda to advance e-mobility, such as public investments in charging infrastructure, meaningful incentives to help consumers make the shift to electrified vehicles, improving cost competitiveness for manufacturers, and greater flexibility in meeting CO2 compliance targets.”

Ford Focus ST Edition
Ford hasn’t publicly stated which roles are most at risk, though Autocar reports those in admin, commercial and development roles are set to be made redundant. There’s also no clear indication that any executive-level roles will be axed.

The manufacturer has stated it “remains committed to Europe”, and added it “has made significant investments over the last four years to transform its operations in Europe”. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

