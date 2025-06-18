Ferrari Reportedly Delays Second EV Because Nobody Wants One

We’re still waiting for Ferrari to release its first electric car, a day we’re all surely waiting with anticipation, given how intrinsically linked legendary internal combustion engines are with cars from Maranello.

It’s previously been rumoured we could get details of that car in October ahead of a full unveiling in 2026, but Ferrari has so far confirmed nothing on that front. Nor has it announced a second EV, though reports suggest one is in the works, and that it’s already been delayed because nobody wants one.

According to Reuters, a ‘large’ EV would have potentially arrived hot on the heels of Ferrari’s first fully battery-powered car, itself expected to be something in the same not-quite-SUV vein as the Purosangue, later in 2026. However, the publication says two sources claim that low market demand for high-end electric vehicles has pushed those plans to 2028.

Reuters goes on to report that one of its sources believes sustainable demand for electric sports cars is currently ‘non-existent’ and that the delay allows time for Ferrari to further develop the EV, although that’s a bonus side effect.

Of course, this isn’t a Ferrari-specific issue. Several manufacturers have recently pushed back or entirely rethought plans to switch to all-electric lineups as demand for EVs has largely stagnated. More closely to home for Ferrari, a once long-time associate in Maserati, canned plans for an electric version of its MC20 earlier this year, citing a lack of interest.

Plans for an electric Maserati MC20 were recently canned

Even Rimac, the Croatian manufacturer known for its mind-boggling, quad-motor Nevera, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of introducing combustion for its next car. Bugatti Rimac CEO stated last year that Nevera development began “when electric was cool”, but believes that the high-end market has now shifted back towards demand for large internal combustion engines. No surprise, then, the upcoming Bugatti Tourbillon has a V16 at the heart of its hybrid system.