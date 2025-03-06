The Electric Maserati MC20 Folgore Is Dead, For Now

Ever since the Maserati MC20 was announced nearly five years ago, the company has promised that, like the rest of the company’s current range, an all-electric Folgore version was in the works.

However, that’s no longer the case, as the MC20 Folgore has been cancelled, or at least put indefinitely on hold, owing to weak demand.

Maserati MC20 - front

The confirmation came from Maserati’s Northern Europe boss, Mariangela del Vecchio, while unions in Italy were informed of the decision at the end of last year, Maserati UK has confirmed to Car Throttle. Previously, a reveal was earmarked for later in 2025 but now, if it even happens at all, it seems the MC20 Folgore is some time off.

The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise – amid fluctuating EV sales globally, electric powertrains have proven a particularly tricky sell in the performance and supercar realm, and this is the primary reason for the cancellation.

Maserati MC20 - engine detail

Details on the MC20 Folgore hadn’t been publicly confirmed, but it was widely expected to use a triple-motor powertrain, similar to the one found in the Folgore versions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. It was set to produce at least 700bhp.

The apparent cancellation also raises questions about the proposed electric version of the limited-run Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. While never outright confirmed, it’s heavily rumoured that the two cars share plenty of commonality in both their petrol and planned EV variants. Back in 2023, Alfa’s North American boss confirmed that demand for the combustion version was considerably higher than the EV, so this news casts doubts on whether the electric 33 will happen at all.

Maserati MC20 - rear

Despite this news, it’s not all bad for the MC20: the hardcore GT2 Stradale version will begin arriving with customers this year, and Del Vecchio confirmed that a facelifted version will arrive in the second half of 2025, reports Auto Express.