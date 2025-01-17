Video Surfaces Of UK Ferrari F40 Crash

Earlier today, we saw the aftermath of a Ferrari F40 that had suffered a nasty crash near London, and the legendary supercar wasn’t in a pretty state. Now, video has surfaced of the crash taking place, which gives a little more insight into what happened.

The video, taken by an occupant of the car behind the F40 and seemingly first posted to @ragged_n_reckless on Instagram, begins with a flare of revs from its 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 before it spears off to the right, crossing the opposite lane; before hitting the verge and rolling, knocking down a lamp post in the process.

It’s likely that the F40’s notoriously boosty powertrain, which delivers a huge slug of power when the turbos kick in, together with its total lack of modern driver aids and the cold temperatures the UK’s experiencing at the moment, caused it to break traction when a heavy throttle was applied.

The crash took place on the A5183 road near the village of Markyate, Hertfordshire, according to statements given to the Hertfordshire Advertiser from the county’s police force. It caused significant traffic delays in the area.

Crashed Ferrari F40

The images – posted to now-deleted Instagram account @kayash2000 – show that it ended up resting on its side on the verge with significant portions of its carbon fibre bodywork ripped away.

The police also confirmed that the driver of the car was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the crash, although their condition isn’t known at this point.

INCIDENT: #Markyate #A5183 Watling Street. DELAYS in both directions through Markyate due to an RTC at the junction with London Road. Emergency services are at the scene. #AvoidTheQ pic.twitter.com/TFKmDUCWdT — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) January 16, 2025

While we can’t make out the registration plate in any of the images or the video, The Supercar Blog reports that it was F40 PRX, a plate known to belong to what’s thought to be the highest-mileage F40 in existence. According to the Exclusive Car Registry, the car in question has completed the Gumball 3000 several times, and as of its last MOT test in January 2024, it had covered an indicated 70,572km – 43,851 miles.

The Supercar Blog also reports that a service technician was behind the wheel of the F40 when it crashed, although again, the identity of the driver is currently unconfirmed. We also don’t yet know whether the car is repairable in its current state. We’ll update this story if and when we hear any more.