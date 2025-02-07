Ferrari CEO Wants To Stop Customers From Ruining Its Cars

Company boss Benedetto Vigna has vowed to ‘defend the values’ of the brand and crack down on ‘strange’ specs
Tailor Made Ferrari Roma Spider
Tailor Made Ferrari Roma Spider

One of the biggest profit drivers for high-end car companies in recent years has been in the field of personalisation, with pretty much every supercar and luxury manufacturer offering its own ‘bespoke’ service that lets customers spec anything from a custom paint colour to an entirely one-off car. This, however, can lead to some… interestingly-specced cars, and now Ferrari seems to think it’s gone too far.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “We have been thinking internally maybe to pre-define the [colour] combinations. We have to pay attention because we have to defend the values and the identity of the brand. We will not make a strange car, for sure.”

Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider
Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider

As with most other supercar manufacturers, the company’s colour and trim offerings have long since expanded beyond a set menu offered in a brochure. Its ‘Tailor Made’ programme allows for the customisation of nearly every element of a car’s appearance.

Personalisation was Ferrari’s fifth-biggest driver of profit in 2024, but even then, Vigna is hoping to prevent anything too extreme from leaving the Maranello factory. The desire to crack down isn’t just to ensure Ferrari’s image is protected, he says, but to make sure its cars’ second-hand values aren’t impacted by garish specs when the time comes for them to be sold on.

Ferrari F80
Ferrari F80

As a result, the company will also be doubling down on keeping track of its cars once they leave the factory, says the Telegraph, to ensure they’re not modified in outlandish ways. If they are, owners could potentially be blacklisted from buying more of the company’s cars in the future.

The company cracking down on bolder colour combos isn’t necessarily anything new – it’s apparently long prevented anyone from ordering a car in pink. A return to the days of every Ferrari being Rosso Corsa is unlikely, though – these days, only 40 per cent of its cars leave the factory in that signature shade. 

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

