Fanatec Has Scrapped Shipping Costs But Not Without A Catch

German sim racing hardware manufacturer makes free shipping the default option but has raised many product prices
Fanatec Has Scrapped Shipping Costs But Not Without A Catch

Have you been eyeing up that big new order from Fanatec to upgrade your sim rig, but steep shipping costs have you second-guessing your hobby choices? Good news for you, the brand has now permanently introduced free shipping. Albeit not without a catch.

As of 6 February, free shipping has become the default option for the vast majority of markets in which Fanatec sells hardware through its own website. Those include the EU, the US and, handily for us post-Brexit, the UK too.

It follows a brief promotion before Christmas 2024 with free shipping, which clearly had enough interest for the now Corsair-owned brand to make the move a permanent one.

Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit, single screen
Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit, single screen

That isn’t without a quite punchy catch though. Although Fanatec has made a big song and dance about moving to free shipping as standard, it’s also increased the prices of many of its existing products.

Most of those are steering wheels, although those can be attributed to the standard inclusion of the upgraded QR2 system, which is now a default option rather than a costly extra.

It varies from wheel to wheel, but increases seem to hover around €40 (about £33) for those in Europe. Fanatec did communicate this plan before the New Year, so it doesn’t come as a surprise.

Fanatec GT DD Extreme
Fanatec GT DD Extreme

It’s not just wheels that have increased, though. As pointed out by commenters in the r/Fanatec subreddit, there have been a few other surprise changes. For example, a GT DD Extrem bundle in the US has increased by $100 (despite remaining at €1,299.95 through the European store) while its universal button cap and sticker set has more than doubled in price.

Granted, for those of us in the UK at least, free shipping alone is generally going to be worth the tradeoff. For context, shipping a set of CSL Elite V2 pedals cost me £20 just a couple of months ago, with the set itself remaining the same price since then.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Top Gear
You Can Now Watch Classic Top Gear Literally Non-Stop On YouTube
Top Gear - Peel P50
News
The BMW Z4 Handschalter Is No Longer Green-Over-Tan Only
BMW Z4 in Thundernight
News
Ferrari CEO Wants To Stop Customers From Ruining Its Cars
Tailor Made Ferrari Roma Spider
News
The 345bhp Alpine A110 R Ultime Is A £275,000 Goodbye
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front
News
Kalmar Gives The Porsche 997 The Safari Treatment
Kalmar RS-7 - front
News
Hear The Electric BMW M Car For The First Time
BMW M EV prototype - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving