Mitsubishi Wants To Come Back To The UK

Japanese manufacturer would ‘need to have the right product line-up’ to return to these shores, according to its European boss
Mitsubishi Colt
Mitsubishi Colt

It’s coming up on four years now since Mitsubishi stopped selling cars in the UK. We weren’t too sad about that, other than seeing its utterly beautiful collection of heritage press cars going to auction.

Truthfully, with a line-up that consisted of the hateful Mirage and ASX, completely average Eclipse Cross, the ok-but-ageing Outlander PHEV and the same adjectives for the L200 pick-up, it wasn’t exactly making a big dent in the UK market.

However, it could potentially return – although believed it would need ‘the right product line-up’ for it to happen.

Mitsubishi ASX
Mitsubishi ASX

That’s according to Frank Krol, boss of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, who told Autocar: “If you look at the potential and size of the market, it's our preferred route to go back, basically. But we need to have the right product line-up for that.”

How its line-up would look in the UK is very much up for speculation. In Europe, it will soon sell just one of its own-developed products, the Outlander PHEV (the generation after the final one sold in the UK. It eventually stopped building that one), with the current Eclipse Cross being phased out.

The rest are renosed Renaults. That includes the Colt (a Clio with a new face), the ASX (a Captur with a new face) and soon the Grandis (a Symbioz… you get it). A new Eclipse Cross is expected later in the year, so it remains to be seen which Renault that is.

Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander

That would, in theory, make selling those cars in the UK much easier, given each of those Renaults is currently sold here – so there should be no regulatory headaches to overcome.

Rather, that’ll be in rebuilding a dealer network and getting itself back into the consciousness of customers. Krol seems to recognise that, adding: “It is not preferred to have an extremely long period without any sales presence. That's something we would need to consider.”

Now, a new Lancer Evolution might do it, just saying…

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Honda Will Make New Parts For Old Cars, Starting With The Original NSX
News
Mitsubishi Wants To Come Back To The UK
Mitsubishi Colt
News
Here’s Some Of The Three-Seater Lanzante 95-59 Hypercar
Lanzante 95-59 teaser
News
The New Kia EV6 GT Gets A Lot More Power, Somehow Costs Less
Kia EV6 GT - front
News
The Kia EV9 GT Is The Brand’s Most Expensive Car Ever In Britain
Kia EV9 GT - front
News
We’re Too Poor To Understand This Monopoly-Themed Mansory G-Class
Mansory Art Piece AL3C MONO907Y - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving