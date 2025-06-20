Yes, This Is A Skoda Superb Pickup Truck

Skoda has let students run wild on another one of its cars, this time turning a Superb into a pickup designed to support cycle racing
Skoda has an annual tradition of letting students in its Vocational School mark the end of a year by creating some bonkers one-off creation. That’s brought us wonders like the overlanding Mountiaq, neon-clad Slavia roadster and Roadiaq camper.

This year, the school has been let loose on a Skoda Superb Estate and turned it into a pick-up truck with an electronically extending load bed. We’re sold already.

There’s a real purpose to it than ‘just because’, too. It’s to celebrate 130 years since Skoda was founded, which is why it gets the L&K 130 name, and pays tribute to  Skoda’s other line of business, bicycles.

With its rear hatch cut away, the load bed uses a rack-and-pinion mechanism to extend at the touch of a button. That allows for easy loading and unloading of race bikes, which are mounted to the car using off-the-shelf Skoda accessories. Oh, and there’s room for a third bike on the top thanks to the roof rack.

That’s not the only bike-friendly bit of engineering, though. The rear doors of the L&K 130 open along a sliding mechanism to allow it to be opened alongside a bike route without the risk of opening into someone cycling along. It looks strange, but the idea is great, we think.

Inside, the L&K 130 gets passenger-side display which can be used for tracking data – the idea being able to asses live telemtry or race conditions for team’s riders. There’s also a radio installed, too.

Oh, and the red, gold and black livery, which serves as a nod to the original Laurin & Klement logo. You’ll see that on the bonnet of the car in place of the modern Skoda logo.

Obviously, this has been designed as a one-off engineering piece rather than a production model, so don’t expect to find the retractable load bed on a Skoda options list anytime soon. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

