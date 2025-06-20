Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Revealed, And It's The Most Powerful GTI Yet

2026 will see the Volkswagen Golf GTI celebrate 50 years of existence across eight generations. To mark the occasion, a special edition of the current hot hatch is coming – and it’ll be the most powerful one yet.

This is the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50, a car we’ve already seen take the title of being the fastest VW road car to lap the Nürburgring. No mean feat given the existence of the 329bhp, all-wheel drive Golf R, so our curiosity was well and truly piqued.

VW Golf GTI Edition 50, rear

Now, we’ve got the technical details. Based on the GTI Clubsport, power from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EA888 is now producing 321bhp and 310lb ft of torque – an increase of 25bhp and 15lb ft. Punchy, albeit less than a Golf R, which is presumably no accident.

That’s still sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. No manual in sight, sadly – although not a surprise given it was ditched entirely for the Mk8.5 GTI.

VW Golf GTI Edition 50, front

You can leave your Edition 50 at that for mechanical changes, or opt for the model-exclusive GTI Performance package. Doing so brings stiffer spring rates on both axles, tweaks to the car’s electronic differential tuning and a 5mm lower ride height compared with the Clubsport.

It’ll also see the addition of Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres wrapped around 19-inch lightweight wheels, cutting 3kg on each corner compared with the standard-fit alloys. Oh, and a raucous Akrapovic exhaust, which cuts 11kg too.

VW Golf GTI Edition 50, steering wheel

Visually, the GTI Edition 50 might prove a little hard to pick from a regular Clubsport (red trim for the optional wheels aside). For future car spotting notes, though, look for the Edition 50 badging on the roof spoiler, the black and red side stripe, plus any Dark Moss green or Tornado red GTIs, with those colours an Edition 50 exclusive. Look inside, and you’ll find red seat belts and a GTI 50 badge on the steering wheel.

No word yet on pricing or when the Edition 50 will arrive in the UK, but expect it to be the priciest Golf GTI and potentially as much as the £45,800 Golf R, if not more, once you spec the GTI Performance pack.