F1 25 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

With the 2025 Formula 1 season now in session, it’s only a matter of time before we get some information about the new game – presumably titled F1 25.

Since F1 2019, Codemaster’s annual official title for the sport has been released relatively early in the season. For a little context, F1 24 hit platforms on 31 May last year with F1 23 coming out on 16 June 2023.

With that in mind, it’d be fair to assume a similar window for 2025’s iteration of the game. If a reported leak is to be believed, it’ll become the earliest a title has been released in the year – only just.

F1 24 in-game screenshot

According to Billbil-kun – who has previously correctly revealed the release of the PS5 Pro, for some context of their reliability – F1 25 is set for a 30 May release, with a full announcement penned for 26 March.

However, as has become commonplace in modern gaming, players will be able to purchase an ‘Iconic Edition’ which will grant them access to the title from 27 May.

That’s about as much information we have, and although cited as reliable, we can only take these rumours with a pinch of salt until Codemasters or its overlords in EA Sports reveal concrete information. If this leak is true though, we’re only a matter of days away from that.

F1 24 in-game screenshot

It’s unclear at this stage if F1 25 will become a current-gen exclusive title, meaning releases only for the PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC, or if it’ll still be available on PS4 and Xbox One. Who knows, we may even see a surprise release on the Nintendo Switch 2 – though don’t hold your breath for it.

We can only speculate on new features as well. The previously biennial Braking Point could see another appearance given the story mode last featured in F1 23, and of course, we’d love to see the return of classic cars to the game.

