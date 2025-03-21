F1 25 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

30 May could prove a big day for fans of Formula 1, with Codemasters’ annual title reportedly releasing
F1 25 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

With the 2025 Formula 1 season now in session, it’s only a matter of time before we get some information about the new game – presumably titled F1 25.

Since F1 2019, Codemaster’s annual official title for the sport has been released relatively early in the season. For a little context, F1 24 hit platforms on 31 May last year with F1 23 coming out on 16 June 2023.

With that in mind, it’d be fair to assume a similar window for 2025’s iteration of the game. If a reported leak is to be believed, it’ll become the earliest a title has been released in the year – only just.

F1 24 in-game screenshot
F1 24 in-game screenshot

According to Billbil-kun – who has previously correctly revealed the release of the PS5 Pro, for some context of their reliability – F1 25 is set for a 30 May release, with a full announcement penned for 26 March.

However, as has become commonplace in modern gaming, players will be able to purchase an ‘Iconic Edition’ which will grant them access to the title from 27 May.

That’s about as much information we have, and although cited as reliable, we can only take these rumours with a pinch of salt until Codemasters or its overlords in EA Sports reveal concrete information. If this leak is true though, we’re only a matter of days away from that.

F1 24 in-game screenshot
F1 24 in-game screenshot

It’s unclear at this stage if F1 25 will become a current-gen exclusive title, meaning releases only for the PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC, or if it’ll still be available on PS4 and Xbox One. Who knows, we may even see a surprise release on the Nintendo Switch 2 – though don’t hold your breath for it.

We can only speculate on new features as well. The previously biennial Braking Point could see another appearance given the story mode last featured in F1 23, and of course, we’d love to see the return of classic cars to the game.

Anything you’d like to see? Let us know on socials.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
You Can Have Your Bugatti Tourbillon With Eight Exhaust Tips
Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, rear
News
The Toyota Supra Final Edition Costs Eye-Watering Money
Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, front 3/4
News
The Newest Peugeot Sport Car Is… A Van
Peugeot Expert Sport, front
News
EA Sports WRC Game Car List And Our Highlights
EA Sports WRC, 2021 Hyundai i20 WRC
News
The Mercedes A-Class Will Die Next Year
Mercedes A45 AMG Limited Edition - front
News
Alfa Romeo Sticking With Combustion For Now, CEO Confirms
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front