Is That A Renault Kangoo Coming To Gran Turismo 7?

A rogue French inclusion could represent one of Japan’s more niche sides of car culture in GT7’s next update
GT7 update 1.57 teaser
GT7 update 1.57 teaser

It’s that time of the month again when Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi teases us with the latest batch of cars coming to GT7. As is often the case with monthly updates, we’ll be getting three new machines to play with – and it’s time to play the silhouette guessing game.

You can either have a crack at figuring them out yourself and testing your car trivia or wait for someone else to have a guess based on the limited features we can see. We’re having a go at it, and if we’re right, we think GT7 could be about to get one of its most rogue inclusions.

We have a feeling that the car to the left is a Renault Kangoo, more specifically the first generation. Note the bonnet indents leading towards the headlight, the A-pillar panel split and the rooftop aerial.

Yes, it’s weird on the face of things but Japan has a very dedicated niche enthusiast base for the Kangoo, because of course it does. It even has its own annual festival named the ‘Kangoo Jamboree’, and we’d honestly be delighted to see Gran Turismo represent that side of its home country’s weird and wonderful car culture.

Renault Kangoo
Renault Kangoo

Other theories have suggested the K10 Nissan Micra, but we’ll have to wait and see which one checks out.

At the back, we think that could be a Hyundai i30 N. There's not a lot of detail to go off from a first glance beyond a boxy silhouette and a pretty angular-looking bonnet crease. However, look up close to the rear of the car (and do a touch of saturation tweaking in Photoshop) and you may just spot what looks like an extended rear spoiler. That, or we really should get our eyes tested.

Hyundai i30 N
Hyundai i30 N

That said, a few guesses have suggested it could be something much more sedate - a Mazda CX-30 - based on the bonnet and stumpy rear. Maybe we're being more hopeful than scientific with our prediction here.

The third car is no doubt something pretty sporty, given the slightly dimpled roof and creases in the bonnet. Our first thought is a pre-facelift version of the current Aston Martin Vantage, based on the shallow roof dimples and generally aggressive bonnet. We'll admit to being stumped on this one for a little while though, so we'll update our thoughts if any clearer ideas come to light.

Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage

Disagree with any of our guesses? Let us know what you think these cars could be on socials.

We’ll know for sure next week, anyway. We’d expect to see the update – presumably 1.57 – land next Thursday, keeping in tradition with the game’s usual cycles. Hopefully, there’s more in store for us than three additional cars – we feel overdue for a new track. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

