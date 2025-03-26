F1 25 Revealed, Coming 30 May

Even in otherwise fairly fallow years for racing games, we can always rely on a new instalment of EA Sports’ official F1 titles, and 2025 is no different: This year’s game, F1 25, will arrive on 30 May.

As usual, the game will offer a full simulation of the concurrent F1 season, and while that means no new tracks to get to grips with this year, there’ll be a fairly jumbled-up grid, with only McLaren and Aston Martin sticking with the same driver lineup as 2024 (heck, if today’s rumours about Liam Lawson turn out to be true, then the game’s driver roster might even need to be subject to some more, very last-minute changes).

Remote video URL

As well as the usual career mode, Braking Point, a ‘story mode’ that puts players into the shoes of the fictional Konnersport team, is making its third appearance after previously featuring in the 2021 and 2023 games. This year, we’re promised that “a dramatic event throws the team into chaos,” so we’re inviting bets now as to what this might be. Perhaps fictional driver Aiden Jackson gets summoned to the stewards’ office for accidentally saying ‘cock’ on the radio.

The My Team mode that allows players to run their own F1 outfit is also returning, with players able to switch between the roles of team owner and driver. Several of the tracks visited by the F1 circus, meanwhile, have been rescanned with LIDAR tech, with more detailed and authentic recreations set to feature.

F1 25 Iconic Edition artwork

Earlier this week, we saw that Lewis Hamilton, in his new Ferrari gear, will grace the cover of the Iconic Edition of the game. A digital-only version, pre-ordering it will grant access to various perks related to both Hamilton and the upcoming F1 movie, including “post-launch gameplay chapters” featuring the fictional APX GP outfit. Pre-ordering the Iconic Edition will also unlock a host of 2025 liveries for immediate use in F1 24’s time trial mode.

As for the standard edition, the cover features McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr., and Haas’ Ollie Bearman. Pre-ordering it will grant players several perks of their own, including 5000 of the in-game PitCoin currency.

Unlike the last few F1 titles, F1 25 will only be available on the latest generation of consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S – as well as on PC. Anyone that already owns F1 24 on these consoles, or through the EA app, Epic Games or Steam, will get a 15 per cent discount on the Iconic Edition.