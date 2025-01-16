EA Sports WRC’s Le Maestros DLC Is Full Of French Fancies

We’ve been patiently waiting for EA Sports WRC’s next DLC pack since the introduction of the 2024 season expansion in October. Finally, after remaining hush on content, everything in the second pack – Le Maestros – has been revealed and has us feeling all oo la la.

If the name didn’t give you a clue, this pack is (mostly) all about French rally cars with five from the country coming to the game. Things kick off with the 2008 Citroen C2 R2 Max, becoming the fifth car available in the games’ Rally4 category – handy for those beginners amongst us.

EA Sports WRC, Citroen C2 R2 Max

That’s one of just four Citroens in the pack. Most modern of the lot is the 2018 C3 WRC, a car that Citroen may want to forget given it finished bottom of the WRC standings that year, although it gave nine-time champion Sébastien Loeb his final win with the manufacturer.

Speaking of, the DS3 that gave Loeb the last of those titles in 2012 is featured in this pack as well. Rounding out Citroen’s new cars is the one we’re probably the most excited to try of everything in the whole pack, a Xsara Kit Car.

EA Sports WRC, Citroen C3 WRC

There’s also the inclusion of a Peugeot 206 1600 which pads out the S1600 class, as well as a rogue offering from Germany – the 2013 Volkswagen Polo WRC which won the championship in that season.

There will also be more stages for you to take on, with six new routes for the existing Monte Carlo and Portugal rallies as already included in WRC.

EA Sports WRC Le Maestros content

No word yet on pricing for the Le Maestros pack, but those who bought the EA WRC 2024 bundle will get the pack for no extra cost when it launches on 28 January. WRC’s third and final announced DLC will be Hard Chargers, arriving in Spring.