EA Sports WRC Is Getting One Of The Coolest Rally Cars Ever Made

Ford has made some pretty special rally cars in its many years of existence. Just to name a few, there are obviously the many Escorts, the legendary RS200 and in more recent times, the M-Sport-run 2017 WRC-winning Fiesta.

We’d argue few are as iconic as the Martini-liveried Ford Focus WRCs as driven by Colin McRae at the end of the ‘90s and through to the early ‘00s, though. That car has been a sore absentee from our favourite current rally game – EA Sports WRC – but that’s about to change.

Codemasters has revealed the contents for the game’s latest DLC pack, labelled Hard Chargers. The Focus WRC ‘99 isn’t the only car coming though, with five more joining an already tantalising car list. Oh, and coming back to the Escorts for a second, a Mk1 RS1600 will arrive alongside the Focus.

EA Sports WRC, 2021 Hyundai i20 WRC

The most modern new addition is the 2021 Hyundai i20 WRC. Thierry Neuville would finish third in the championship with the car in that year’s World Rally Championship, with Hyundai finishing second in the manufacturer’s standings.

Junior WRC will see just its second car in the category with the arrival of the Renault Clio Rally3 as a competitor to the Ford Fiesta Rally3.

It won’t be the only Clio either, with the entry-level Rally4 joining the fray alongside the Opel Corsa Rally4.

EA Sports WRC, Mk1 Ford Focus RS200

12 new stages will be arriving for the game, spread across the snow-drenched Rally Sweden and the rocky terrain of Greece.

More minor additions include 18 new liveries across the new cars and some of those already in the game, plus 16 new ‘Moments’ – pre-set scenarios which allow you to replicate some of rallying’s historic, err, moments.

Hard Chargers will be available on 25 March. Pricing is TBC but we’d expect it to match the Le Maestros pack at £8.99 standalone, but it’ll also be thrown in if you buy or already have bought the EA Sports WRC 24 bundle.

If you haven’t already, it’s worth noting that the bundle is pretty heavily discounted in the Steam Spring Sale for the next couple of days, so now could be a good time to pick it up.

