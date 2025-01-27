Every Car From EA Sports WRC’s Le Maestros DLC, Driven

It’s time for the arrival of EA Sports WRC’s second DLC pack. Le Maestros follows on from October’s 2024 expansion, bringing with it six new cars and a bunch of new stages to the game for you to tackle.

Is it worth your money, though? We’ve been behind the virtual wheel of every car in the pack on one of those new stages, Portugal’s Ruivães, and have a few thoughts.

Citroen C2 R2 Max

EA Sports WRC, Citroen C2 R2 Max

R2 cars are one of the best ways to get to grips with EA WRC, and the Citroen C2 R2 Max is another example of that. It’s a very forgiving little car, yet a lot of fun to drive. The base setup is nicely sorted, and for learning new stages, it’s a handy bit of kit.

Ruivães time: 3:42.254

Peugeot 206 1600

Admittedly, S1600 cars don’t do a great deal for me in WRC and the Peugeot 206 falls into a category of cars I’ll probably forget are in the game. It’s quite prone to understeer and I found myself fighting with the car more than I’d like. With a bit of setup work, it’ll probably be fine but there are more fun options in the game.

Ruivães time: 3:31.253

Citroen Xsara Kit Car

EA Sports WRC, Citroen Xsara Kit Car

I love driving F2 Kit Cars in any game, and the Citroen Xsara is one of the most iconic. I’m delighted it's finally in EA WRC, and it’s easily my favourite of all the new additions in Le Maestros. Its front end is pinpoint in cornering, it’ll rotate on a dime and it sounds brilliant.

Ruivães time: 3:22.672

VW Polo R WRC

VW Polo WRC 2013, EA Sports WRC

As one of the new WRC 2012-2016 category cars, I suspect the VW Polo WRC might be the meta – if you can get a handle on it. It feels hard, fast and loose at speed but is a joy to drive once you’re in tune with it.

Ruivães time: 3:20.948

Citroen DS3 WRC

Citroen DS3 WRC, EA Sports WRC

While the Polo will probably be the class meta in the right hands, for the rest of us, the Citroen DS3 WRC is probably a better choice for longer rallies. It’s not outright as quick as the VW, but feels a lot more composed and easier to handle. Something my Ruivães time probably shows.

Ruivães time: 3:20.114

Citroen C3 WRC

EA Sports WRC, Citroen C3 WRC

Although WRC’s late ‘10s is, quite honestly, forgettable, the cars are wonderful bits of engineering. The Citroen C3 WRC is composed to drive and mightily fast with lots of grip, albeit not overly challenging. Then again, you can say pretty much the same for any car of its class.

Ruivães time: 3:14.986

Is Le Maestros worth buying?

If you’re a French rally car connoisseur, the Le Maestros is pretty much a must-buy. Beyond that though, it’s not a pack I’d pick up on its own.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but expect it to be around £10. For six cars that are limited to modes outside of career and some more stages on already existing rallies, it’s not a bad deal but buying the 24 Season Expansion Bundle throws this new pack, the 24 Expansion and the upcoming Hard Chargers in. If you already have the bundle, then there’s no extra cost.

Its RRP of £24.99 seems fair, but wait for a sale and it’s a bargain. For transparency, EA has provided us with the game and expansions for review purposes on PC but I bought WRC 24 on PS5 previously – which includes the base game and all expansions – for around £15.