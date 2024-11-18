DS Really Wants To Build Its Incredible Citroen SM Tribute Concept

And just like the original, it could get Maserati V6 power… Citroen’s luxury brand is mooting a limited production run for this gorgeous exercise in nostalgia
DS SM Tribute concept - side
DS SM Tribute concept - side

Many years ago, Citroen decided to do something very out of character for a French car company and build a big, powerful, luxurious GT car. The result was the magnificent Citroen SM, powered by a V6 engine borrowed from Maserati, which Citroen owned at the time.

Obviously, this tie-up between two of the world’s less, erm, normal car companies was a bit weird. It was front-wheel drive, rode on Citroen’s buttery-smooth hydropneumatic suspension, and was clothed by designer Robert Opron in one of the most strangely beautiful bodies ever, with a glassed-in nose and tapering, lozenge-like rear.

DS SM Tribute concept with original
DS SM Tribute concept with original

A couple of months ago, Citroen, to celebrate 10 years since it relaunched DS as a standalone luxury sub-brand, showed off the SM Tribute Concept – a take on the original car for the 21st century. Now, there’s a chance it could make the jump from concept to reality.

Speaking to Top Gear, DS design boss Thierry Metroz said that the company is looking into giving the SM Tribute a very limited production run, and it could echo the original not only in its looks but in its mechanical makeup.

DS SM Tribute concept - light detail
DS SM Tribute concept - light detail

See, a few years ago Citroen and Maserati were reunited when PSA and Fiat-Chrysler merged to form Stellantis, meaning that Citroen now has access to the Italian company’s toybox once again. Should the SM Tribute hit production, Metroz says, it’ll be based on the new Maserati GranTurismo.

That means a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 shared with the MC20 supercar, making either 483 or 542bhp, depending on which version of the GT is used. Thankfully for the sake of front tyres everywhere, that’s sent through all four wheels. There’s also an electric Folgore version of the GranTurismo, and indeed when we first saw the SM Tribute, we assumed it had been envisioned with electric propulsion, but per Metroz: "When you're buying a million Euro car you don't want an EV."

DS SM Tribute concept - rear
DS SM Tribute concept - rear

Ah, yes. If this thing does make production, it’s going to be expensive. €1 million, for what it’s worth, is nearly £850,000, a hell of a lot for something with a badge most people still associate with budget-friendly Citroen.

Still, both Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares and head of DS Olivier Francois are apparently on board, and it wouldn’t be the first time the group has spun off Maserati underpinnings into a limited-production, retro-styled halo car – the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is effectively a heavily reclothed MC20.

Even if it’s sold to a tiny handful of extremely wealthy and highly esoteric collectors, we’d very much welcome the return of the SM. Make it happen, Stellantis.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Mad Creation From Chile Will Be Immortalised As A Hot Wheels Toy
'La Liebre' - front
'La Liebre' - front
News
DS Really Wants To Build Its Incredible Citroen SM Tribute Concept
DS SM Tribute concept - side
DS SM Tribute concept - side
News
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Brings A Wing And Other Things
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear
News
This Gullwing-Doored Mercedes 500 SEC Is Distilled ’80s Excess
Mercedes 500 SEC Gullwing by Styling Garage
Mercedes 500 SEC Gullwing by Styling Garage
News
ICE Dodge Charger Coming Sooner Because Everyone Wants An Engine
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T - front
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T - front
News
The Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Will Cost $105,900
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front