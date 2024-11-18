Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Brings A Wing And Other Things

The motorsport-inspired special edition adds some comically massive rear aero and racy decals to Hyundai’s front-drive sports saloon
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear

The Hyundai Elantra N is a sweet, sweet piece of forbidden sports saloon fruit for those of us in Europe, and that sweetness has become more bittersweet now that petrol-powered N cars have disappeared from our market.

Just to remind us what we’re missing out on, Hyundai has announced a special edition of the Elantra N inspired by the TCR touring car version that’s seen significant motorsport success around the world.

Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition with TCR racer
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition with TCR racer

The powertrain is unchanged – it’s still a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot, sending 276bhp and 289lb ft of torque through the front wheels. It’s the same setup found in the i30 N, which we miss deeply, and like that car, is usually available with a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch auto. It’s not clear if the TCR edition will get the same ’box choice or only be available with one or the other.

The most notable change is that truly mahoosive swan-neck rear wing, which isn’t quite the same as the one fitted to the actual TCR racer, but isn’t too far off. It’s made from carbon fibre and is adjustable to provide maximum downforce when you’re doorhandling it at your local track day. Or popping down the shops.

Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear wing detail
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear wing detail

If that’s not the first thing that grabs your attention, it’ll be the not-even-slightly-subtle N decals applied to the sides of the car, although these are only an option in the South Korean market.

Now despite the understandable misconception that some tasty decals will add at least 20bhp, they probably won’t make any performance difference. What will, though, is a set of forged lightweight 19-inch alloys, and the standard N Performance four-pot brake callipers.

Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - interior
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - interior

Other changes include a new Alcantara steering wheel and some extra flashes of the N division’s signature Performance Blue on the interior.

The Elantra N TCR Edition is going on sale in South Korea next month, before launching in global markets in 2025. These markets, sadly, are not likely to include Europe, where we’ve never been able to buy the Elantra N, and N in general is now an EV-only brand. Does this make you think we’re missing out even more, or do you reckon it’s just another cynical motorsport cash-in?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

