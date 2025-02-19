Terrify Yourself With Manhart’s 953bhp Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Do you find that even the most blood-curdling of horror films, or the highest rollercoasters, still don’t imbue you with the sheer levels of raw, unbridled fear that you crave? We have a solution for you, and it’s Manhart’s tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The GT2 RS, you may recall, was already not a car for the faint of heart. In its last appearance in 991 guise – the one this tuned version’s based on – it sent 690bhp to the rear wheels by way of a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six. In fact, it remains the most powerful production 911 ever made to this day.

Manhart TR 950 - side detail

It seems that’s not powerful enough for Manhart, though, which you might know as a German tuner that gives BMWs and the occasional Merc similarly silly power levels. To create what it calls the TR 950, it’s taken the 991 GT2 RS and given it 953bhp. Or not far off what an original Bugatti Veyron was making. In a rear-wheel drive 911. Gulp.

Torque has also been upped from 553lb ft to an equally ridiculous 804lb ft. Providing these ludicrous numbers are a pair of bigger TTH turbochargers, a new aluminium manifold, upgrades to the charge air cooler and a new intercooler from the Porsche tuning wizards at Manthey Racing.

Manhart TR 950 - interior

There’s also a new set of exhausts, a retuned ECU and a recalibrated gearbox with a beefed-up clutch, presumably to prevent the original unit from being left all over the road after a hard launch.

Away from the powertrain, Manhart’s fitted KW coilover suspension, also from Manthey and a new set of forged wheels wrapped in Continental SportContact rubber. While it reckons that the GT2 RS’s standard carbon ceramic brakes are perfectly adequate for the TR 950’s newfound power, it’ll also upgrade these if you’re being extra-cautious (which you’re probably not if you’re buying a 953bhp 911).

Manhart TR 950 - rear

Finally, Manhart has subtly upgraded the GT2 RS’s already aggressive aero with a wider front splitter, canards and a new rear diffuser.

We don’t know what effect all this will have on performance, but if we had to guess, we’d reckon on a 0-62mph time of OH DEAR GOD and a top speed of AAAAAAAAAAGH.