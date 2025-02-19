Terrify Yourself With Manhart’s 953bhp Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The German tuner has taken what was already the scariest modern variant of the 911 and turned the fear factor up even more
Manhart TR 950 - front
Manhart TR 950 - front

Do you find that even the most blood-curdling of horror films, or the highest rollercoasters, still don’t imbue you with the sheer levels of raw, unbridled fear that you crave? We have a solution for you, and it’s Manhart’s tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The GT2 RS, you may recall, was already not a car for the faint of heart. In its last appearance in 991 guise – the one this tuned version’s based on – it sent 690bhp to the rear wheels by way of a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six. In fact, it remains the most powerful production 911 ever made to this day.

Manhart TR 950 - side detail
Manhart TR 950 - side detail

It seems that’s not powerful enough for Manhart, though, which you might know as a German tuner that gives BMWs and the occasional Merc similarly silly power levels. To create what it calls the TR 950, it’s taken the 991 GT2 RS and given it 953bhp. Or not far off what an original Bugatti Veyron was making. In a rear-wheel drive 911. Gulp.

Torque has also been upped from 553lb ft to an equally ridiculous 804lb ft. Providing these ludicrous numbers are a pair of bigger TTH turbochargers, a new aluminium manifold, upgrades to the charge air cooler and a new intercooler from the Porsche tuning wizards at Manthey Racing.

Manhart TR 950 - interior
Manhart TR 950 - interior

There’s also a new set of exhausts, a retuned ECU and a recalibrated gearbox with a beefed-up clutch, presumably to prevent the original unit from being left all over the road after a hard launch.

Away from the powertrain, Manhart’s fitted KW coilover suspension, also from Manthey and a new set of forged wheels wrapped in Continental SportContact rubber. While it reckons that the GT2 RS’s standard carbon ceramic brakes are perfectly adequate for the TR 950’s newfound power, it’ll also upgrade these if you’re being extra-cautious (which you’re probably not if you’re buying a 953bhp 911).

Manhart TR 950 - rear
Manhart TR 950 - rear

Finally, Manhart has subtly upgraded the GT2 RS’s already aggressive aero with a wider front splitter, canards and a new rear diffuser.

We don’t know what effect all this will have on performance, but if we had to guess, we’d reckon on a 0-62mph time of OH DEAR GOD and a top speed of AAAAAAAAAAGH.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Andorra’s Best-Selling Car Is… The Porsche 911?
Porsche 911 Carrera
Gaming
This Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 Could Be Yours
Custom Carmageddon Chevrolet C10 - front
News
Terrify Yourself With Manhart’s 953bhp Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Manhart TR 950 - front
News
It’s The Beginning Of The End For The Bugatti W16
Bugatti Mistral, pair
News
Oh No, Mansory Is Doing Sneaker Collabs Now
Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory
News
Honda-Nissan Merger Talks Could Resume, Under One Condition
Honda and Nissan executives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving