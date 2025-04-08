Clear Your Shelves: The New Hot Wheels Ferrari Collection Is Here

No matter your age, there’s a good chance that if you’re a car enthusiast, you a) have some Hot Wheels models somewhere in your house and b) enjoy a good Ferrari. We were quite excited earlier this year, then, when we heard those two companies would be reigniting their partnership, and now we’ve seen the first batch of resulting products, we’re eagerly trying to clear some shelf space.

Headlining the new releases is a boxed collector set containing a duo of highly-detailed 1:64 scale models. One is the 499P Modificata, the private customer version of Ferrari’s double Le Mans-winning Hypercar racer. The other is a 1969 Ferrari 312 P – not necessarily the most famous racer to hail from Maranello, but significant because the 312 P was the first ever Ferrari to get the Hot Wheels treatment, back in 1970. That set, aimed at adult collectors, will set you back £130.09, and is coming to the UK in July.

Hot Wheels RC Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The other big arrival – not literally, because it’s still 1:64 scale – is a radio-controlled version of the SF90 Stradale hybrid supercar. It’s fully compatible with Hot Wheels’ iconic orange track as well as functioning as a normal RC car that you can smack into skirting boards at your leisure. It’ll cost £33.99 when it arrives in June.

Hot Wheels Ferrari F50

Elsewhere, there’s a host of Hot Wheels’ traditional 1:64-scale models available. Among the more detailed Premium models are two of Fezza’s once-in-a-generation halo hypercars, the F50 and the LaFerrari, plus an individually-sold version of the 499P Modificata featured in the boxed set.

Hot Wheels Ferrari 250 GTO and race transporter

Our absolute favourite, though, is actually two models in one: the legendary 250 GTO, plus a Scuderia Ferrari-liveried vintage Fiat race transporter to sit it on. The solo Premium models come in at £8.99 each, while the 250 and Transporter combo will run you £18.99. They’ll come to the UK in the autumn, with the exception of the 499P, which will arrive in July.

Hot Wheels Ferrari 265 GTB/4 Competizione

Finally, if you just want some quick and affordable additions to your collection, there’s a trio of standard models priced at £2.30 each: a non-RC version of the SF90 Stradale, plus Competizione racing versions of both the F40 and 365 GTB/4 Daytona. They’ll arrive in June, July and August, respectively.

All of the products outlined above are already available to pre-order, and they’re not the last we’ll see of this partnership, with more models set to follow throughout 2025 and beyond. What Ferraris are you hoping to add to your collection?