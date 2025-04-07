A Chunky New VW Amarok Is On The Way

But it’ll be a separate model for South America rather than the Ford Ranger-based truck we get in Europe
2027 VW Amarok - design sketch
2027 VW Amarok - design sketch

The extra-beefy second generation of the VW Amarok pickup has barely been around for three years, but already, there’s a new version on the way. Don’t worry if you’re a die-hard second-gen Amarok fan, though (we’re sure there must be some of you out there) – the boxy-looking truck you see in the design sketch above is an entirely separate model, sharing the same name as the truck we can buy in Europe but bound for the South American market.

Like the European Amarok, which is essentially a reclothed Ford Ranger, the new one, set to arrive in 2027, will be based on an existing pickup rather than being developed from the ground up. This time, VW will lean into its long-standing partnership with SAIC, the Chinese company that also owns MG.

Maxus T90 EV
Maxus T90 EV

That makes it likely that the new South American Amarok will be based on one of the pickups already made by SAIC’s commercial vehicle brand, Maxus. This, incidentally, is another name that has its roots in a now-defunct British Leyland brand that SAIC holds the rights to – the Maxus was the last vehicle produced by LDV, maker of those smokey old Convoy vans you still sometimes see being driven around Bristol by people in combat trousers and tie-dye T-shirts.

Maxus’ trucks, including the T90 that we can buy in the UK, are fairly unusual in the mid-size pickup market in that they offer fully electric powertrains in addition to the typical diesel engines found in vehicles like this. The Chinese-market Interstellar X is thought to be the most likely base for the new truck, per Motor1.

VW Amarok (Euro market)
VW Amarok (Euro market)

Anyway, none of this is particularly interesting, but what is is how effing chunky this new South American Amarok is. The Ford-based Euro-market truck is already rather swole, but this one turns the boxiness up to 11 and comes complete with a full-width front lightbar. Obviously, an early design sketch like this inevitably exaggerates some features, but even then, we’d like to see more of this sort of beefy design language on trucks.

So, would you prefer this to the Amarok we can already buy in Britain?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Is What A British-Designed Electric Corvette Looks Like
Chevrolet Corvette concept - front
News
Here’s Your First Look At The New Audi A6 Saloon
Audi A6 saloon teaser
News
British Sports Car Brands Won’t Have To Build EVs Until 2035
McLaren 750S
News
A Chunky New VW Amarok Is On The Way
2027 VW Amarok - design sketch
News
Abt Has Made The Audi RS3 Even Spicier
Abt RS3-R Saloon and Sportback
News
A Faster-Looking Toyota GR Corolla Is Coming
2026 Toyota GR Corolla prototype

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front