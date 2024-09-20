Carbon-Body Toyota Celica Build Is The ST205 Of Our Dreams

Formula Drift star Ryan Tuerck is currently building a Celica rally car, and it’s worth a look for the carbon alone
Ryan Tuerck is a shining example of why people called Ryan are the coolest on the planet (not that this author is biased, or anything). Since 2009, he’s been one of the stars of Formula Drift and has produced some pretty crazy Toyota builds over the years including a Ferrari-powered 86 and a V10 Supra hillclimb monster. Now, he’s working on adding another special machine to that list.

We say ‘now’, this build was actually first revealed in June but things are getting pretty exciting. Tuerck has decided to build a Celica GT411brally car from scratch, but with a bit of a twist.

You see this one – as per the latest update – is set to feature a full carbon body. Everything but the chassis itself is being made from the material, and we’ve got our first look at it coming together.

It’ll eventually be painted over, but with the front bumper, wheel arches, doors and gigantic rear wing all in place the mismatched look is quite something to behold. Even more so with the red-painted chassis of the original donor car.

The build isn’t quite yet ready for its engine to be put in place, but when it is, it’ll bring together a bit of Toyota’s current motorsport prowess to a classic. The build will use a G16E, the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-pot found in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, albeit rebuilt with pretty much every internal component upgraded.

No word yet on how much power the final car will be producing, but we’d expect ‘a lot’. Oh, and some very tasty anti-lag noises to go with it

It’s not yet clear when Tuerck hopes to have the Celica finished, but the rate of progress has been pretty impressive considering it’s only been over three months since it started. So far, custom subframes are in place, a roll cage has been fabricated and a scratch-made transmission tunnel has been fitted.

There’s already well over two hours' worth of build content to watch, so if you’ve got nothing else to do this evening, you’re welcome.

