Can The Brabus 730 Un-Boring The New Mercedes-AMG C63?

It’s fair to say that reception to the new Mercedes-AMG C63, with its technically astounding but emotionally lacking four-pot plug-in hybrid powertrain, has been muted. It’s fallen to the aftermarket to try and change that. We’ve already seen Manhart’s take on the car, which boosted power from 671 to 715bhp, and now it’s the turn of long-time Merc tuner Brabus with this, the 730.

Brabus 730 - side

Available as both a saloon and estate, that name of course represents the car’s output in metric horsepower which, if you still live somewhere that does things the old-fashioned way, is 720bhp. That comes courtesy of Brabus’ plug-and-play engine control unit which drops the car’s 0-62mph time from 3.4 to 3.2 seconds. The saloon's top speed is 174mph, the same as a standard C63 with the AMG Driver’s Package fitted. The estate, meanwhile, will hit 168mph.

Brabus 730 - rear

You can just get that by itself if you want, but for the full 730 package, you’ll also be wanting Brabus’ adjustable sport springs, which drop the car by between 5 and 20mm.

Because this is a tuned car in 2024, Brabus has also thrown lots of carbon fibre at the C63’s exterior. It features for the new front splitter, rear diffuser, inserts on the front grille, and surrounds for the air intakes on the bumper. Visual enhancements on the outside are capped off with a set of 21-inch Monoblock forged wheels, which also serve to shave a little off the car’s unsprung weight.

Brabus 730 - interior

Finally, there are some new interior bits, including illuminated Brabus-badged kick plates and aluminium pedal pads. You’ll also be able to invite people to come over here and feel your velour floormats.

Along with the C63, Brabus has revealed a set of similar enhancements for the closely related GLC 63, and if your AMG simply must come with a V8, it’ll also now boost power from the new AMG GT 63 to 740bhp and fit a more raucous stainless steel exhaust system.