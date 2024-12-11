Can The Brabus 730 Un-Boring The New Mercedes-AMG C63?

Reception to Merc’s hybrid four-pot mega-saloon has been decidedly lukewarm – can esteemed tuner Brabus change that?
Brabus 730 - front
Brabus 730 - front

It’s fair to say that reception to the new Mercedes-AMG C63, with its technically astounding but emotionally lacking four-pot plug-in hybrid powertrain, has been muted. It’s fallen to the aftermarket to try and change that. We’ve already seen Manhart’s take on the car, which boosted power from 671 to 715bhp, and now it’s the turn of long-time Merc tuner Brabus with this, the 730.

Brabus 730 - side
Brabus 730 - side

Available as both a saloon and estate, that name of course represents the car’s output in metric horsepower which, if you still live somewhere that does things the old-fashioned way, is 720bhp. That comes courtesy of Brabus’ plug-and-play engine control unit which drops the car’s 0-62mph time from 3.4 to 3.2 seconds. The saloon's top speed is 174mph, the same as a standard C63 with the AMG Driver’s Package fitted. The estate, meanwhile, will hit 168mph.

Brabus 730 - rear
Brabus 730 - rear

You can just get that by itself if you want, but for the full 730 package, you’ll also be wanting Brabus’ adjustable sport springs, which drop the car by between 5 and 20mm.

Because this is a tuned car in 2024, Brabus has also thrown lots of carbon fibre at the C63’s exterior. It features for the new front splitter, rear diffuser, inserts on the front grille, and surrounds for the air intakes on the bumper. Visual enhancements on the outside are capped off with a set of 21-inch Monoblock forged wheels, which also serve to shave a little off the car’s unsprung weight.

Brabus 730 - interior
Brabus 730 - interior

Finally, there are some new interior bits, including illuminated Brabus-badged kick plates and aluminium pedal pads. You’ll also be able to invite people to come over here and feel your velour floormats.

Along with the C63, Brabus has revealed a set of similar enhancements for the closely related GLC 63, and if your AMG simply must come with a V8, it’ll also now boost power from the new AMG GT 63 to 740bhp and fit a more raucous stainless steel exhaust system.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Engines
Biggest EU Political Party Pushes For Reversal On 2035 Combustion Engine Ban
Maserati Quattroporte's V8 engine
Maserati Quattroporte's V8 engine
News
This Is A Porsche-Powered Speedboat
Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom
Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom
News
Can The Brabus 730 Un-Boring The New Mercedes-AMG C63?
Brabus 730 - front
Brabus 730 - front
News
The 217mph Aston Martin Valhalla Is A Valkyrie You Might Actually Use
Aston Martin Valhalla - front
Aston Martin Valhalla - front
News
The Man Behind The Record-Shattering McMurtry Spéirling Has Died
McMurtry Spéirling - rear
McMurtry Spéirling - rear
News
The Ford Mustang GTD Is The Fastest American Car Ever Round The Nürburgring
Ford Mustang GTD laps the Nürburgring
Ford Mustang GTD laps the Nürburgring

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW Z4 Handschalter Review: A Transformative ‘Box
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving