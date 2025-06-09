The Cadillac Optiq-V Is Another Face-Melting Electric SUV

519bhp? Check. 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds? Check. Coming to the UK? Erm, not check
Cadillac Optiq-V - front
Tired of seemingly every other modern performance car being some sort of ludicrously heavy, overpowered SUV? Look away now. If you can hack it, though, then say hello to the Cadillac Optiq-V.

Following on from last year’s Lyriq-V, the Optiq-V is the second EV from Caddy’s high-performance V sub-brand which, to be fair, offsets some of this heavyweight EV malaise by continuing to offer the CT5-V Blackwing, complete with supercharged V8 and manual gearbox.

Cadillac Optiq-V - rear
Smaller than the equally letter-C-phobic Lyriq, the Optiq-V makes an estimated 519bhp and 650lb ft of torque from its two-electric motors – one on each axle, natch. That’s good for a 0-60mph time (again, estimated by Cadillac) of 3.5 seconds.

That headline acceleration figure is achievable in Velocity Max mode, but for the best handling, you’ll be wanting Competitive Mode, which pops the various traction management systems into their most cornering-friendly settings. You can combine all these together in V-Mode, which provides a shortcut to all the driver’s preferred performance settings.

Cadillac Optiq-V - interior
Also aimed at helping the Optiq-V out in the corners are a tweaked suspension system, tightened-up steering, an optional set of racier tyres and beefed-up Brembo front brake callipers.

Visually, though, there’s not a lot to tell it apart from the regular Optiq – it gets a reworked front fascia, a unique set of 21-inch wheels and a new front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Those last three can be specced in carbon fibre, a material that also finds its way into the interior, where you’re also greeted with various splashes of bright Santorini Blue along with Caddy’s enormous 33-inch widescreen instrument and infotainment combo.

Cadillac Optiq-V - charging
Boring EV stuff? The Optiq-V gets an 85kWh battery pack, which provides an estimated 275 miles of range. It’s also Caddy’s first EV to get a native charging port for the Tesla-developed NACS connector, allowing it to use the recently opened-up Supercharger network in North America.

That’s a clue as to where it’ll be sold – not here. The non-V Optiq is available in several European countries, and could come to more including the UK, but the hot one will be limited to North America, the Middle East and Israel. Reckon it should come here, or do we have enough overpowered, organ-smooshing electric SUVs, thank you very much?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

