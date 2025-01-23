The 615bhp Cadillac Lyriq-V Is Nothing Like Fast Caddies Of Old

Though Cadillac is rolling out an increasing number of electric cars, its V performance sub-brand has so far stayed well away from batteries and motors. In fact, nearly every V-badged car has packed a gigantic V8. That’s about to change, though, with the Cadillac Lyriq-V.

Based on the regular 500bhp dual-motor version of the Lyriq – one of the best-selling EVs in the US last year – the V uses the same 102kWh battery pack, but cranks the motors’ power up to 615bhp and 650lb ft of torque. This, Caddy reckons, will see it hit 60mph in 3.3 seconds, making it the quickest accelerating car the company’s ever produced, besting even the rabid CT5-V Blackwing.

Cadillac Lyriq-V - rear

Naturally, that extra shove leaves a dent in the range, which drops from a quoted 307 miles in the standard dual-motor car to an estimated 285 miles in the V.

The software has been tweaked to augment the extra 150bhp. A new Competitive Mode enables various “traction management systems” to try and mask a few kilos of the Lyriq-V’s mighty 2713kg kerb weight, and it gets new, sportier driving sounds for both the interior and exterior.

Cadillac Lyriq-V - interior

To achieve that 3.3-second 0-60mph dash, you’ll need to pop the Lyriq-V into the new Launch Control mode, while if you want to quickly access all the juiciest settings, there’s a V-Mode that cranks everything up via a steering wheel button.

The hardware has been fettled less, but the V does have standard Brembo performance brake callipers up front.

Cadillac Lyriq-V - steering wheel detail

Visually, you’ll be able to distinguish the V from lesser Lyriqs by a new chin spoiler, redesigned grille mesh, V-specific 22-inch wheels, and the new colour of Magnus Metal Frost (matte grey, to you and I). On the inside, it gets a restyled steering wheel with that V-Mode button, plus some reworked infotainment graphics and many, many V badges.

In the States, pricing kicks off at $79,990 – around £65,000. The Lyriq is currently available in a few European countries, and a right-hand drive version for Britain is planned at some point, where a single-motor version is expected to start at around £75,000. There’s no confirmation yet on whether the spicy V version will make it to Europe.